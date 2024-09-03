Anzeige
Dienstag, 03.09.2024
03.09.2024 17:02 Uhr
K2 Partnering Solutions Appoints Abe Iruegas as Chief Revenue Officer

With a 27-year background leading global practices delivering business and IT transformation leveraging the world's leading applications platforms, Abe Iruegas brings a wealth of experience to K2 Partnering Solutions. His leadership will drive customer-focused excellence and growth across the business worldwide.

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 3, 2024 / K2 Partnering Solutions, a leading worldwide provider of consultative technology services and solutions in the enterprise applications, AI, and cloud space, has today announced the appointment of Abe Iruegas as Chief Revenue Officer. Mr. Iruegas brings a wealth of experience from his distinguished 27-year career, most recently as Global SAP Managed Services Leader at IBM, where he achieved remarkable results leading the development and execution of go-to-market strategies in an evolving SAP ecosystem.

Abe Iruegas

Abe Iruegas
Abe Iruegas, Chief Revenue Officer of K2 Partnering Solutions

Before IBM, Mr. Iruegas served as the Applications & Technology Executive Leader at DXC Technology, where he led sales and managed a partner organization that delivered outstanding growth in the Americas.

Mr. Iruegas will join the K2 Partnering Solutions leadership team to help scale K2's consulting services for global clients and further develop strategic partnerships worldwide. The appointment will boost K2's capabilities to guide clients through business and IT transformation, improve their critical technology capabilities, and drive growth.

"I am thrilled to join K2 and embark on this new journey alongside such a talented team. I look forward to working with K2's global clients as their trusted partner and guiding them as they embark on transforming their business with the massive shift to cloud and business AI in the enterprise applications space, " said Abe Iruegas, CRO of K2 Partnering Solutions.

"Abe's leadership, strategic vision, and extensive experience driving digital transformation will add significant value to our clients and partners," said Antonio Gulino, CEO of K2 Partnering Solutions. "We are humbled by the continued trust our clients put in K2's expertise and Abe's appointment is a testament to our commitment to deliver outstanding value in a highly complex IT landscape."

ENDS

About K2 Partnering Solutions

K2 Partnering Solutions provides unique end-to-end consultative technology solutions in the enterprise applications, AI, and cloud space. It delivers highly skilled human capital and integrated managed services to support leading companies in developing, implementing, and operating critical technology and business solutions. K2 operates in more than 50 countries and serves clients across multiple industries.

Contact Information

Dylan Griffiths
Senior Vice President Marketing
dgriffiths@k2partnering.com
020 4592 0141

SOURCE: K2 Partnering Solutions

