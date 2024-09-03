Pentaleap Partners with the World's Largest Home Improvement Retailer to Enhance Retail Media Solutions

Orange Apron Media further differentiates its retail media network with Pentaleap's sponsored products technology, boasting increased ad relevance, a superior shopping experience and an improved advertiser ROAS.

NEW YORK, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pentaleap Inc., a leader in retail media technology, and Orange Apron Media proudly announce an innovative partnership designed to further elevate The Home Depot's retail media network. This collaboration will provide a superior shopping experience and enhanced Return on Ad Spend for advertisers.

Bringing Suppliers Closer to Customers

Melanie Babcock, Vice President of Orange Apron Media and Monetization at The Home Depot, comments, "We are excited to partner with Pentaleap to boost the performance of sponsored products, bringing the right suppliers closer to the customers and the point of purchase."

Aligning Ads with Shopper Needs

Since incorporating Pentaleap's platform into its sponsored products strategy, The Home Depot has delivered ads that align more closely with shopper needs, increasing relevancy during the home improvement journey. These ads highlight the right products at the right time so that customers find exactly what they need. "By integrating sponsored products with the intelligence that powers our site's relevancy, we ensure our advertisements are tailored to our shoppers. This approach boosts both customer satisfaction and advertiser experience," stated Babcock.

Advertisers have already observed a notable uptick in returns on ad spend, driven by the desire to provide the best experience and offerings for suppliers and brands looking to advertise with the retailer, Orange Apron Media is excited about the opportunity this partnership brings their partners.

Sponsored Products, Powered by Pentaleap

The Home Depot's sponsored products advertising results are enhanced by Pentaleap's Fluid Relevancy Engine, which dynamically positions ads to the right customers at the right time, utilizing an algorithm that processes extensive contextual data.

"The Home Depot's achievements are impressive and align with the results we've seen across our client portfolio. We are thrilled to support this global brand with technology that not only increases ad relevance but also enhances the shopping experience and improves advertiser ROAS," said Andreas Reiffen, CEO of Pentaleap.

About Pentaleap, Inc

Pentaleap is leading retail media towards an open, efficient ecosystem. Its modular retail media platform delivers stellar shopping experiences, makes advertisers happy, and drives hundreds of millions in revenue for world-class retail media networks like Staples, The Home Depot and Pague Menos. For more information, visit www.pentaleap.com.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot is the world's largest home improvement specialty retailer. At the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2024, the company operated a total of 2,340 retail stores and over 760 branches across all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, 10 Canadian provinces and Mexico. The Company employs over 465,000 associates. The Home Depot's stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: HD) and is included in the Dow Jones industrial average and Standard & Poor's 500 index.

