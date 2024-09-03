Helen, a Helsinki-based energy company, has unveiled plans for a large-scale district heating plant complex. Germany's MAN Energy Solutions is supplying a 33 MW air-to-water heat pump, the largest ever used for a district-heating plant, with ambient air and renewable electricity for heat generation. Energy company Helen is building a large-scale heating plant complex in Patola, a neighborhood in Helsinki, Finland. The site will feature an industrial-scale heat pump and two 50 MW electric boilers. Once operational, it is expected to reduce carbon emissions by 56,000 tons per year. Construction ...

