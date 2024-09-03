EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP: Mama Baldé joins Brest

Lyon, September 3, 2024.

Olympique Lyonnais have announced the transfer of striker Mama Baldé to Brest. The transfer is worth €4.5m, plus bonuses of up to €2.4m and a 15% share of any future profit.

The Guinea-Bissau centre-forward (29 caps) arrived at OL from Troyes in 2023 and has made 25 appearances for the club, scoring 2 goals.

Olympique Lyonnais would like to thank Mama Baldé and wish him a successful career going forward.

