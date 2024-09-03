Regulatory News:

Mercialys (Paris:MERY), the leading REIT for accessible retail in France, has today successfully placed a new bond issue for a nominal total of Euro 300 million, with a 7-year maturity and 4.0% coupon, based on a 165 bp spread.

The issue was 7.3 times oversubscribed, reflecting investors' confidence in the Company's credit profile.

This issue will contribute to Mercialys' general requirements and will enable it to fully exercise its make-whole call option for the early redemption of its bond maturing in July 2027, with a residual nominal total of Euro 200 million and a 4.625% coupon. These operations will help extend the average maturity of Mercialys' drawn debt, with 3.3 years at end-June 2024, and further strengthen its liquidity.

Mercialys is rated BBB outlook stable by Standard Poor's.

BNP Paribas and Crédit Agricole CIB were the global coordinators and bookrunners for this operation, while CIC, La Banque Postale, Natixis and Société Générale were bookrunners.

About Mercialys

Mercialys is one of France's leading real estate companies. It is specialized in the holding, management and transformation of retail spaces, anticipating consumer trends, on its own behalf and for third parties. At June 30, 2024, Mercialys had a real estate portfolio valued at Euro 2.9 billion (including transfer taxes). Its portfolio of 1,955 leases represents an annualized rental base of Euro 178.3 million. Mercialys has been listed on the stock market since October 12, 2005 (ticker: MERY) and has "SIIC" real estate investment trust (REIT) tax status. Part of the SBF 120 and Euronext Paris Compartment B, it had 93,886,501 shares outstanding at June 30, 2024.

