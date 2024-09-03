Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 03.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Monsterwachstumspotenzial nach diesen Neuigkeiten
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
03.09.24
15:29 Uhr
1,160 Euro
-0,030
-2,52 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,1101,53020:25
Dow Jones News
03.09.2024 18:52 Uhr
149 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2-

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
03-Sep-2024 / 17:20 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
3 September 2024 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of 
its ordinary shares of GBP0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") as 
part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024: 
Date of purchase:               3 September 2024 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      250,000 
Highest price paid per share:         101.50p 
Lowest price paid per share:          98.40p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 100.3939p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 338,427,874 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (338,427,874) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      100.3939p                    250,000

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares     Transaction   Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased             price      Time)            number           venue 
                 (GBp share) 
6252               101.50      09:44:27          00071215238TRLO0      XLON 
6922               101.50      09:44:27          00071215239TRLO0      XLON 
712                101.00      09:44:27          00071215240TRLO0      XLON 
2584               101.00      09:44:28          00071215241TRLO0      XLON 
3626               101.00      09:44:56          00071215245TRLO0      XLON 
6281               101.00      09:44:56          00071215246TRLO0      XLON 
2740               101.00      09:45:01          00071215247TRLO0      XLON 
50000               100.50      09:54:15          00071215407TRLO0      XLON 
6673               100.00      10:15:19          00071216199TRLO0      XLON 
5530               100.00      10:15:19          00071216200TRLO0      XLON 
3994               100.00      10:15:19          00071216201TRLO0      XLON 
16518               100.00      10:15:19          00071216202TRLO0      XLON 
3156               100.00      10:17:19          00071216330TRLO0      XLON 
1564               100.00      10:17:19          00071216331TRLO0      XLON 
1514               100.00      10:17:19          00071216332TRLO0      XLON 
1910               100.00      10:17:19          00071216333TRLO0      XLON 
2308               100.00      10:25:12          00071216624TRLO0      XLON 
3553               100.00      10:25:12          00071216625TRLO0      XLON 
4376               100.00      10:25:12          00071216626TRLO0      XLON 
1839               100.00      10:25:44          00071216661TRLO0      XLON 
3694               101.00      11:27:21          00071218196TRLO0      XLON 
500                101.00      11:27:21          00071218197TRLO0      XLON 
6715               101.00      11:31:24          00071218230TRLO0      XLON 
3000               101.00      11:31:31          00071218234TRLO0      XLON 
1906               101.00      11:31:31          00071218235TRLO0      XLON 
437                101.00      11:31:31          00071218236TRLO0      XLON 
1398               101.00      11:31:31          00071218237TRLO0      XLON 
1109               101.00      11:31:31          00071218238TRLO0      XLON 
3544               101.00      12:35:31          00071219027TRLO0      XLON 
3217               101.00      12:35:31          00071219028TRLO0      XLON 
6330               101.00      12:35:31          00071219029TRLO0      XLON 
93                101.00      12:35:31          00071219030TRLO0      XLON 
5                 101.00      12:35:31          00071219031TRLO0      XLON 
3430               101.00      13:50:31          00071220442TRLO0      XLON 
3964               101.00      13:50:31          00071220443TRLO0      XLON 
1042               101.00      13:50:31          00071220444TRLO0      XLON 
1958               101.00      13:50:31          00071220445TRLO0      XLON 
639                101.00      13:50:31          00071220446TRLO0      XLON 
24                101.00      13:50:31          00071220447TRLO0      XLON 
5358               101.00      14:20:31          00071221736TRLO0      XLON 
1320               101.00      14:20:31          00071221737TRLO0      XLON 
44                101.00      14:20:31          00071221738TRLO0      XLON 
2216               101.00      14:20:31          00071221739TRLO0      XLON 
1189               101.00      14:20:31          00071221740TRLO0      XLON 
3186               101.00      14:20:31          00071221741TRLO0      XLON 
5738               101.00      14:52:04          00071223077TRLO0      XLON 
7843               100.50      14:52:04          00071223088TRLO0      XLON 
6064               100.00      15:03:33          00071223919TRLO0      XLON 
344                98.40       15:12:17          00071224385TRLO0      XLON 
3057               98.80       15:21:00          00071224900TRLO0      XLON 
3295               98.80       15:21:00          00071224901TRLO0      XLON 
1677               98.40       15:50:04          00071226338TRLO0      XLON 
665                99.00       16:03:02          00071226845TRLO0      XLON 
3064               99.40       16:05:33          00071226971TRLO0      XLON 
2161               99.60       16:06:05          00071227005TRLO0      XLON 
1200               99.60       16:06:05          00071227006TRLO0      XLON 
3631               99.60       16:06:51          00071227093TRLO0      XLON 
1200               99.60       16:06:51          00071227094TRLO0      XLON 
6450               99.60       16:13:51          00071227406TRLO0      XLON 
6607               99.60       16:13:51          00071227407TRLO0      XLON 
5818               99.20       16:18:21          00071227650TRLO0      XLON 
2500               99.40       16:18:21          00071227651TRLO0      XLON 
316                99.40       16:18:21          00071227652TRLO0      XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

September 03, 2024 12:20 ET (16:20 GMT)

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2-

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  344550 
EQS News ID:  1980893 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1980893&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 03, 2024 12:20 ET (16:20 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
Buy the Dip: 5 Top Krypto-Aktien für den Bullrun

Nach einer monatelangen Seitwärtsbewegung setzt der Bitcoin einen erneuten Aufwärtsimpuls, der zu neuen Allzeithochs führen könnte.

Durch einen nachhaltigen Anstieg des Basiswertes profitieren sowohl Kryptobörsen als auch Mining- Unternehmen. Im aktuellen Report wird die Situation des Bitcoins analysiert. Zudem werden 5 aussichtsreiche Unternehmen besprochen, die im Vergleich zum Basiswert enormes Aufholpotential besitzen und den breiten Markt mittelfristig outperformen könnten.

Nutzen Sie Ihre Chance jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche Favoriten Sie jetzt in Ihr Depot legen sollten.

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.