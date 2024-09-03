Anzeige
Dienstag, 03.09.2024
Monsterwachstumspotenzial nach diesen Neuigkeiten
WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 | Ticker-Symbol: GRW
Frankfurt
03.09.24
15:29 Uhr
4,720 Euro
-0,040
-0,84 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
03.09.2024 19:16 Uhr
165 Leser
Molten Ventures Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2-

DJ Molten Ventures Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) 
Molten Ventures Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
03-Sep-2024 / 17:45 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
\Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
 
Transaction in own shares 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW, Euronext Growth: GRW) announces that on 3 September 2024 Numis Securities Limited 
(trading as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the 
Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 26 
July 2024. 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                            110,000 
 
Highest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            414.00p 
 
Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            397.50p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 
                            406.2129p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 1,831,043 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 187,215,407.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 03/09/2024

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 110,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 406.2129

Individual transactions 

Transaction 
Number of ordinary shares     price      Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased                     Time)            number           venue 
                 (pence per 
                 share) 
1104               408.50      08:12:07          00071212981TRLO0      XLON 
1227               410.00      08:41:33          00071213449TRLO0      XLON 
3085               410.00      08:41:33          00071213450TRLO0      XLON 
1037               414.00      08:51:01          00071213658TRLO0      XLON 
1037               413.00      08:56:51          00071213744TRLO0      XLON 
1210               413.00      08:56:51          00071213745TRLO0      XLON 
1073               413.00      09:26:14          00071214398TRLO0      XLON 
1084               413.00      09:26:14          00071214399TRLO0      XLON 
1136               413.00      09:26:14          00071214400TRLO0      XLON 
36                412.50      09:29:54          00071214495TRLO0      XLON 
1117               412.50      09:29:54          00071214496TRLO0      XLON 
1232               412.50      09:29:54          00071214497TRLO0      XLON 
1200               410.50      09:42:44          00071215205TRLO0      XLON 
101                410.50      09:42:44          00071215206TRLO0      XLON 
109                410.00      09:42:44          00071215207TRLO0      XLON 
1083               410.00      09:42:44          00071215208TRLO0      XLON 
25000               410.00      09:57:06          00071215551TRLO0      XLON 
500                410.00      10:01:16          00071215645TRLO0      XLON 
1283               410.00      10:01:47          00071215657TRLO0      XLON 
89                410.00      10:01:47          00071215658TRLO0      XLON 
1017               410.00      10:01:49          00071215670TRLO0      XLON 
114                410.00      10:01:49          00071215671TRLO0      XLON 
161                406.50      10:22:47          00071216528TRLO0      XLON 
1227               406.50      10:29:27          00071216804TRLO0      XLON 
1049               406.00      10:40:23          00071217099TRLO0      XLON 
1119               406.00      10:48:23          00071217328TRLO0      XLON 
218                405.50      10:51:40          00071217466TRLO0      XLON 
1177               407.00      11:09:07          00071217788TRLO0      XLON 
1177               406.00      11:09:07          00071217790TRLO0      XLON 
1150               405.50      11:09:10          00071217797TRLO0      XLON 
427                404.00      11:10:53          00071217826TRLO0      XLON 
262                404.00      11:12:38          00071217849TRLO0      XLON 
149                404.00      11:13:00          00071217854TRLO0      XLON 
183                404.00      11:13:00          00071217855TRLO0      XLON 
306                403.50      11:15:45          00071217900TRLO0      XLON 
698                403.50      11:17:03          00071217966TRLO0      XLON 
1221               405.00      11:43:10          00071218391TRLO0      XLON 
300                405.50      11:56:46          00071218509TRLO0      XLON 
300                405.50      11:56:46          00071218510TRLO0      XLON 
522                405.50      11:56:46          00071218511TRLO0      XLON 
1160               405.00      11:56:47          00071218512TRLO0      XLON 
230                405.00      12:00:01          00071218532TRLO0      XLON 
145                405.00      12:03:38          00071218581TRLO0      XLON 
40                405.00      12:05:58          00071218646TRLO0      XLON 
150                405.00      12:08:28          00071218697TRLO0      XLON 
300                405.00      12:09:06          00071218699TRLO0      XLON 
273                405.00      12:09:06          00071218700TRLO0      XLON 
1001               405.50      12:23:43          00071218836TRLO0      XLON 
1128               405.00      12:28:29          00071218878TRLO0      XLON 
1139               405.00      12:42:28          00071219126TRLO0      XLON 
1139               410.00      13:15:10          00071219613TRLO0      XLON 
244                410.00      13:15:10          00071219614TRLO0      XLON 
1522               410.00      13:15:10          00071219615TRLO0      XLON 
312                410.00      13:15:21          00071219636TRLO0      XLON 
500                410.00      13:15:21          00071219637TRLO0      XLON 
390                410.00      13:15:21          00071219638TRLO0      XLON 
1291               410.00      13:16:11          00071219646TRLO0      XLON 
30                410.00      13:16:11          00071219647TRLO0      XLON 
273                410.00      13:16:16          00071219650TRLO0      XLON 
761                410.00      13:16:16          00071219651TRLO0      XLON 
1171               409.50      13:16:48          00071219668TRLO0      XLON 
127                409.00      13:45:17          00071220314TRLO0      XLON 
1008               409.00      13:45:17          00071220315TRLO0      XLON 
1124               408.50      13:55:56          00071220583TRLO0      XLON 
1030               407.50      13:59:11          00071220768TRLO0      XLON 
1113               407.00      13:59:12          00071220773TRLO0      XLON 
97                404.50      14:15:23          00071221428TRLO0      XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

September 03, 2024 12:45 ET (16:45 GMT)

DJ Molten Ventures Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2- 

46                404.50      14:15:23          00071221429TRLO0      XLON 
218                404.50      14:15:23          00071221430TRLO0      XLON 
478                404.00      14:19:38          00071221618TRLO0      XLON 
607                404.00      14:19:38          00071221619TRLO0      XLON 
362                404.50      14:30:39          00071221966TRLO0      XLON 
759                404.50      14:31:00          00071221971TRLO0      XLON 
34                404.00      14:31:01          00071221972TRLO0      XLON 
94                404.00      14:31:01          00071221973TRLO0      XLON 
891                404.00      14:31:01          00071221974TRLO0      XLON 
1064               404.00      14:31:01          00071221975TRLO0      XLON 
1028               404.00      14:31:01          00071221976TRLO0      XLON 
997                403.00      14:40:32          00071222251TRLO0      XLON 
388                402.00      14:47:06          00071222534TRLO0      XLON 
701                402.00      14:47:06          00071222535TRLO0      XLON 
1126               400.50      14:47:57          00071222691TRLO0      XLON 
1294               400.50      14:51:48          00071223065TRLO0      XLON 
1545               402.00      15:00:05          00071223528TRLO0      XLON 
1121               402.00      15:00:06          00071223529TRLO0      XLON 
532                400.00      15:01:44          00071223693TRLO0      XLON 
509                400.00      15:01:44          00071223694TRLO0      XLON 
595                399.00      15:01:44          00071223695TRLO0      XLON 
417                399.00      15:02:05          00071223760TRLO0      XLON 
1131               397.50      15:14:15          00071224467TRLO0      XLON 
73                397.50      15:14:15          00071224468TRLO0      XLON 
523                398.00      15:14:15          00071224469TRLO0      XLON 
587                398.00      15:14:15          00071224470TRLO0      XLON 
22                398.00      15:14:15          00071224471TRLO0      XLON 
1204               399.00      15:27:40          00071225228TRLO0      XLON 
1215               398.50      15:29:00          00071225256TRLO0      XLON 
1255               398.00      15:29:00          00071225258TRLO0      XLON 
285                399.50      15:40:09          00071225826TRLO0      XLON 
934                399.50      15:40:09          00071225827TRLO0      XLON 
600                400.00      15:43:24          00071225978TRLO0      XLON 
139                400.00      15:43:24          00071225979TRLO0      XLON 
275                400.00      15:43:24          00071225980TRLO0      XLON 
132                400.00      15:43:24          00071225981TRLO0      XLON 
282                399.00      15:44:02          00071226024TRLO0      XLON 
1201               399.00      15:44:02          00071226025TRLO0      XLON 
919                399.00      15:44:02          00071226026TRLO0      XLON 
131                399.00      15:44:02          00071226027TRLO0      XLON 
880                399.00      15:44:02          00071226028TRLO0      XLON 
1144               398.00      15:56:07          00071226545TRLO0      XLON 
398                398.00      15:56:07          00071226547TRLO0      XLON 
844                398.00      15:56:07          00071226549TRLO0      XLON 
160                398.00      16:04:41          00071226942TRLO0      XLON 
903                398.00      16:04:41          00071226943TRLO0      XLON 
750                398.00      16:04:41          00071226944TRLO0      XLON 
546                398.50      16:09:00          00071227154TRLO0      XLON 
515                398.50      16:09:00          00071227155TRLO0      XLON 
1229               399.00      16:14:42          00071227449TRLO0      XLON 
1077               398.50      16:16:28          00071227576TRLO0      XLON 
1200               399.00      16:20:40          00071227766TRLO0      XLON 
25                399.00      16:20:40          00071227767TRLO0      XLON 
397                399.00      16:21:40          00071227862TRLO0      XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc 
                        +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) 
                        cosec@molten.vc 
 
Deutsche Numis 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Simon Willis 
                        +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
Iqra Amin 
 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker, 
Euronext Dublin Sponsor 
Don Harrington                 +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
Dearbhla Gallagher 
William Hall 
 
Sodali & Co 
                        +44 (0)7889 297 217 
Public relations 
                        molten@sodali.com 
Elly Williamson

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in disruptive, high growth technology companies. We inject visionary companies with energy to help them to transform and grow. This energy comes in many forms - capital, of course, but also knowledge, experience, and relationships. We believe it is our role to support the entrepreneurs who will invent the future, and that future is being built, today, in Europe.

As at 31 March 2024, Molten Ventures had a diverse portfolio with shareholdings in 118 companies, 20 of which represent our Core holdings and account for 62% of the Gross Portfolio Value. Our Core companies include Thought Machine, Coachhub, Aiven, Ledger and Aircall. We invest across four sectors: Enterprise Technology, Hardware and Deeptech, Consumer Technology, and Digital Health and Wellness, with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each. We look for high-growth companies operating in new markets, with high potential for global expansion, strong IP, powerful technology, and strong management teams to deliver success. We also look for businesses with the potential to generate strong margins to ensure rapid, sustainable growth in substantial addressable markets.

A member of the London Stock Exchange's FTSE 250, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since our IPO in June 2016, we have deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and have realised over GBP520m to 31 March 2024. For more information, go to https://www.moltenventures.com/

For more information, go to https://www.moltenventures.com/

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      GROW; GRW 
LEI Code:    213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  344551 
EQS News ID:  1980897 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1980897&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 03, 2024 12:45 ET (16:45 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
