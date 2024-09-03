Enable Me LLC: CORRECTION: Enable Me Reminds Mammography Professionals that When the New MQSA Becomes Effective Next Week, Compliance Will Include Major Emphasis on Mammogram Digital Image Quality

Correction: Images were missing from the original.

As noted by the Government Accountability Office (GAO), a mammogram is among the most difficult radiographic images to interpret.

Enable Me, a VELA Medical company, reminds the mammography profession that when the new Mammography Quality Standards Act (MQSA) becomes effective Sept. 10, among its most rigorous requirements are clearer images resulting in fewer retakes.

The term "image quality" is mentioned 12 times in the 46-page text of the new MQSA, often referring to the requirement as an aspect of facility performance that, if unmet, could be a factor in reaccreditation.

In addition to daily safe patient handling, fall mitigation and ergonomics, the VELAMammography Chair solution provides comfortable, secure seated mammography, promoting well-being for both patient and mammographer.

The four, 4-inch rubber wheels on the VELA Mammography Chair can be locked in place with a foot brake by the technologist, creating a stable platform that can provide clearer imaging by reducing the risk of patient movement, while adding a measure of patient comfort during the exam. The unique appliance is an FDA-approved Class One Medical Device.

For instance, quoting from the act: "The MQSA establishes uniform baseline Federal standards designed to ensure, among other things, that all patients nationwide have access to quality mammography services. The MQSA is implementing regulations that address standards for accreditation bodies and certifying agencies and mammography quality standards for facilities, such as qualifications of personnel at mammography facilities, standards for mammography equipment, the content and terminology for mammography reports, the requirement to establish a quality assurance program, standards and timing for quality assurance testing, standards for clinical image quality, recordkeeping, communication of results, and clinical image review by the facility's accrediting body."

Mike Laky, president of Enable Me, the national leader in safe seated mammography technology, now in its 26th year, cited the national trend in seated exams as an important factor in reducing image blurring resulting from patient movement or breathing.

"Our experience and reports from technologists show that being safely seated on a stable platform such as a clinically designed, electrically height-adjusted mammography chair with lockable wheels reduces patient movement and can result in clearer imaging, requiring fewer retakes and those dreaded false positives," Laky said.

According to the MQSA, image quality infractions fall into Level 1 and Level 2 observations of non-compliance.

"As our population ages and with new guidance recommending mammograms for women from 40 through their 80s, it is good practice to have the VELA seated mammography," said Laky.

