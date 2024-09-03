Leading Axe Throwing Venue Expands Offerings with New Liquor Licence in their Victoria, BC party venue.

Victoria, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 3, 2024) - Forged Axe Throwing, a distinguished leader in the axe throwing space with locations in Whistler and Victoria, BC, is thrilled to announce that it has received a new liquor primary licence in their Victoria, BC location. This exciting development means that guests can now enjoy a selection of local beers and craft cocktails while participating in the exhilarating activity of axe throwing.

Axe-Saber a bottle of Champagne to celebrate an event at Forged

Since its inception in 2017, Forged Axe Throwing has been dedicated to providing unforgettable experiences. The addition of alcoholic beverages to their offerings is set to enhance the social atmosphere and provide an even more enjoyable experience for visitors and for their corporate events in Victoria.

James Anderson, CEO of Forged Axe Throwing, expressed his enthusiasm for this new chapter in the company's journey. He stated,

"We are incredibly excited to offer our guests the opportunity to enjoy an adult beverage while they engage in the fun and competitive activity of axe throwing. This new addition aligns perfectly with our mission to create memorable and unique experiences for everyone who walks through our doors. We definitely faced some challenges in getting our licence approved but we're really excited to be done that chapter and push ahead."

The introduction of beers and cocktails is expected to attract a broader audience, including those looking for a unique venue to host parties, corporate events, holiday parties, and casual gatherings. Forged Axe Throwing's commitment to safety remains paramount, with strict guidelines and trained staff ensuring a secure environment for all participants.

Forged Axe Throwing continues to innovate and lead in the leisure and entertainment industry in Canada. The new liquor licence is a testament to their dedication to enhancing the guest experience and providing top-notch entertainment options.

Guests can look forward to a carefully curated menu of local and popular beers, as well as a variety of expertly crafted cocktails. This new offering is set to make Forged Axe Throwing the go-to destination for those seeking a thrilling and enjoyable outing.

For more information about Forged Axe Throwing and their new beverage offerings, visit their locations in Whistler and Victoria, BC.

Enjoy a craft beer at Forged Axe Throwing

About Forged Axe Throwing

Forged Axe Throwing has been turning parties up to 11 since 2017. With locations in Whistler and Victoria BC Forged is known as a leader in the Axe Throwing space.

