Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 04.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Monsterwachstumspotenzial nach diesen Neuigkeiten
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
04.09.2024 01:14 Uhr
96 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ecofin: TEAF Provides Unaudited Balance Sheet Information and Asset Coverage Ratio Updates as of August 30, 2024

OVERLAND PARK, KS / ACCESSWIRE / September 3, 2024 / The following unaudited balance sheet information and asset coverage ratio update is provided for closed-end fund Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF).

As of Aug. 30, 2024, the company's unaudited total assets were approximately $229.0 million and its unaudited net asset value was $202.8 million, or $15.03 per share.

As of Aug. 30, 2024, the company's asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to senior securities representing indebtedness was 898%. For more information on the company's coverage ratios, please refer to the leverage summary web page at https://cef.ecofininvest.com.

Set forth below is a summary of the company's unaudited balance sheet at Aug. 30, 2024.

Unaudited balance sheet

(in Millions)

Per Share

Investments

$

226.6

$

16.80

Cash and Cash Equivalents

0.4

0.02

Other Assets

2.0

0.15

Total Assets

229.0

16.97

Credit Facility Borrowings

25.4

1.88

Other Liabilities

0.8

0.06

Net Assets

$

202.8

$

15.03

13.49 million common shares outstanding.

The top 10 holdings for TEAF as of the most recent month-end can be found on the fund's portfolio web page at cef.ecofininvest.com/funds/teaf.

TEAF also provides update on direct investments.

TEAF provides an update on the fund's direct investments on the company website at https://cef.ecofininvest.com/funds/teaf/portfolio. Details on each private deal that has taken place over the prior month will be published on the website at https://cef.ecofininvest.com/funds/teaf/deal-summaries-list. The list includes all deals completed since the fund's inception. Updates will continue to be posted on a monthly basis if there was a deal during the prior month until the fund reaches its target of 60% direct investments.

TCA Advisors is the adviser to Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund and Ecofin Advisors Limited is the fund's sub-adviser.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that may include "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are "forward-looking statements." Although the fund and TCA believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the fund's reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Other than as required by law, the fund and TCA do not assume a duty to update this forward-looking statement.

Safe harbor statement

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the laws of such state or jurisdiction.

Media Contacts

Margaret Kirch Cohen/Richard Chimberg
Newton Park PR
+1 847-507-2229
+1 617-312-4281
margaret@newtonparkpr.com
rich@newtonparkpr.com

SOURCE: Ecofin



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Vorsicht Crash! So sichere ich mein Aktienportfolio aktiv ab

Der schwarze Montag Anfang August, in Folge der temporären Liquidierung des sogenannten „Yen Carry-Trades“, vernichtete Milliarden an Anlegergeldern. Sogenannte Black Swan Events, also Ereignisse, die nichts und niemand vorhersagen kann, traten zuletzt im März 2020 beim Ausbruch der Corona-Pandemie auf.

Doch wie können Sie sich bei einem derartigen Ausverkauf und Verfall Ihres Depots schützen? Im folgenden kostenlosen Spezialreport wird aufgezeigt, wie man sein Depot mit diversen Strategien und den richtigen Instrumenten versichern kann.

Erweitern Sie Ihr Wissen und handeln Sie zukünftig wie die Profis, um vor dem nächsten schwarzen Schwan ihr Kapital in Sicherheit zu bringen.

Hier Report downloaden
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.