NAVEE to Hold New Product Launch at IFA 2024: Ready to Revolutionize Your Commute?

BERLIN, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NAVEE, a rising star in the electric short-distance mobility sector, is thrilled to announce its participation in the highly anticipated IFA 2024, the world's largest consumer and home electronics show. Scheduled to take place in Berlin from September 6th to 10th, NAVEE will kick off its showcase with a product launch event at 14:30 on September 6th. Themed around Cyberpunk, Futurism and Technology, this event promises to highlight NAVEE's latest innovations and transportation solutions, setting the stage for a new era in urban mobility.

Founded in 2021, NAVEE has quickly emerged as a key player in electric mobility. This year marks NAVEE's third consecutive appearance at IFA, highlighting its rapid growth and increasing influence. Since its inception, NAVEE has been guided by its mission to "Navigate the infinite possibilities for the future of mobility," with a vision "To be the world's leading innovative intelligent technology company in mobility" and values of "Lead, Intelligent and Green." NAVEE's unwavering commitment to these principles has driven its impressive achievements and continued success in revolutionizing urban transportation.

As NAVEE approaches its three-year anniversary in September 2024, the company can proudly announce that it has surpassed 200,000 global users. With a presence in over 30 countries and regions, NAVEE's products have become a preferred choice for urban commuters seeking reliable, efficient, and stylish mobility solutions. This rapid expansion is supported by NAVEE's substantial investment in research and development, with 70% of its workforce dedicated to innovation and 30% of its budget allocated to advancing technologies.

NAVEE's commitment to innovation is reflected in its recent accolades. The S65 model, launched in 2022, was honored with the 2023 Red Dot Award, recognizing its exceptional design and technological prowess. Furthermore, the S60 and S40 models have continued this trend of excellence by securing the 2024 Red Dot Award and IF Design Award, underscoring NAVEE's dedication to pushing the boundaries of design and functionality. Offering the best design and performance of NAVEE products yet,the new products NAVEE are unveiling this year promise to exceed these achievements, making them the best choice for discerning commuters.

The big reveal is set for the Product Launch Conference on September 6th. Join NAVEE at Hall 2.2B Booth 222 to experience firsthand the advancements and innovations that NAVEE has been working on, including its new flagship e-scooter.

Learn more at https://naveetech.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2490402/IFA______2024.jpg

