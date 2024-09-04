Anzeige
Mittwoch, 04.09.2024
WKN: A0MSH6 | ISIN: CH0029850754 | Ticker-Symbol: APE
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.09.2024 07:10 Uhr
Addex Therapeutics: Addex to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference

Geneva, Switzerland, September 4, 2024 - Addex Therapeuticstaking place September 9 - 11, 2024, at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel.

A pre-recorded video presentation by Mr. Dyer in which he provides a corporate update and discusses recent developments at Addex, will be available for viewing on-demand from 07:00 EDT on Monday, September 9, 2024, via the following webcast link.

Mr. Dyer will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the conference. For more information or to schedule a meeting, please contact IR@addexpharma.com.

About Addex:
Addex Therapeuticsis a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing a portfolio of novel small molecule allosteric modulators for neurological disorders. Addex lead drug candidate, dipraglurant

Contacts:

Tim Dyer
Chief Executive Officer
Telephone: +41 22 884 15 55
PR@addextherapeutics.com (mailto:PR@addextherapeutics.com)		Mike Sinclair
Partner, Halsin Partners
+44 (0)20 7318 2955
msinclair@halsin.com (mailto:msinclair@halsin.com)

Addex Forward Looking Statements:
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including statements about the intended use of proceeds of the offering. The words "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "project," "potential," "continue," "target" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Any forward-looking statements in this press release, are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and important factors that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, including, without limitation, uncertainties related to market conditions. These and other risks and uncertainties are described in greater detail in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Addex Therapeutics' Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2023, as filed with the SEC on April 18, 2024, the final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus and other filings that Addex Therapeutics may make with the SEC in the future. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release represent Addex Therapeutics' views only as of the date hereof and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. Addex Therapeutics explicitly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.


