

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Final composite Purchasing Managers' survey results from the euro area and the UK are due on Wednesday, headlining a busy day for the European economic news.



At 3.15 am ET, services PMI survey data is due from Spain. Economists forecast the index to rise to 54.8 in August from 53.9 in the previous month.



At 3.45 am ET, Italy's services PMI survey results are due. The services PMI is seen at 52.4 in August, up from 51.7 in the prior month.



At 3.50 am ET, S&P Global publishes France's composite PMI survey data. Economists expect the composite indicator to advance to 52.7 in August, in line with flash estimate, from 49.1 in July.



At 3.55 am ET, Germany's final composite PMI survey results are due. The composite indicator is seen at 48.5, unchanged from the flash estimate and down from 49.1 in the previous month.



At 4.00 am ET, Eurozone final composite PMI data is due. Economists forecast the index to climb to 51.2 in August compared to 50.2 a month ago.



At 4.30 am ET, S&P Global publishes UK final composite PMI data. The composite indicator is forecast to rise to 53.4 in August from 52.8 in the prior month.



At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat is slated to release euro area producer prices for July. Economists forecast producer prices to fall 2.5 percent annually after easing 3.2 percent in June.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News