04.09.2024 07:16 Uhr
Al-Andalus Property to Enhance Operational Efficiency with Yardi Cloud Technology

A Tadawul-listed Saudi Arabian real estate company to adopt single connected solution to gain one source of truth

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Al-Andalus Property, a leading company in the investment, development, and operation of commercial properties, has chosen Yardi's comprehensive technology platform. This partnership will streamline the management of its portfolio throughout the Kingdom, including malls in Jeddah, Riyadh, and Dammam.

Al-Andalus Property, a leading company in the investment, development, and operation of commercial properties, has chosen Yardi's comprehensive technology platform.

The implementation of Yardi's Voyager end-to-end cloud solution, will help drive Al-Andalus Property's operational efficiency, financial reporting, and tenant relations, positioning the company for continued growth and success in the Saudi Arabian real estate market.

"We are excited to partner with Yardi to revolutionise our operational efficiency," shared Faisal Abdulrahman Al Nasser, Chief Executive Officer for Al-Andalus Property. "This partnership aligns with our commitment to enhancing operational efficiency and delivering exceptional value to our stakeholders. Yardi's platform will help streamline our processes and supports our strategic growth objectives."

"Our innovative solution will provide Al-Andalus with the tools to efficiently manage its extensive portfolio, from investment management and construction to property management and tenant experience," stated Said Haider, senior director for Yardi®. "This collaboration underscores Yardi's commitment to empowering real estate companies in KSA with cutting-edge technology and we look forward to supporting Al-Andalus Property."

See how Yardi can transform your operations with a fully integrated real estate platform.

About Al-Andalus Property
Al-Andalus Property is a leading real estate company in Saudi Arabia, specialising in the development and management of commercial properties. The company is committed to delivering high-quality real estate solutions and maintaining strong relationships with its partners and clients. For more information, visit alandalus.com.sa.

About Yardi
Celebrating its 40-year anniversary in 2024, Yardi® develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. With over 9,500 employees, Yardi is working with clients globally to drive significant innovation in the real estate industry. For more information on how Yardi is Energised for Tomorrow, visit yardi.ae.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2495152/Yardi_1.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/737275/Yardi_Logo.jpg

Yardi Logo (PRNewsfoto/Yardi)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/al-andalus-property-to-enhance-operational-efficiency-with-yardi-cloud-technology-302236851.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
