04.09.2024 08:06 Uhr
Fidelity Asian Values Plc - Compliance with Market Abuse Regulations

Fidelity Asian Values Plc - Compliance with Market Abuse Regulations

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 04

Fidelity Asian Values PLC ("the Company")

LEI: 54930094CXNYINSNOQ96

Compliance with Market Abuse Regulations

The Company wishes to notify the market that the closed period of the Company in relation to its annual results for the financial year ended 31 July 2024 will commence on 4 September 2024 and is anticipated to end no sooner than 11 October 2024.

The Company confirms that all inside information (as defined in the UK Market Abuse Regulation) which the Directors and the Company may have held has been notified to a regulatory information service. Accordingly, in the absence of any new undisclosed inside information arising, the Company is not prohibited from dealing in its own securities during this closed period.

Contact:

George Bayer

For and on behalf of FIL Investments International

Company Secretary

020 7961 4240

4 September 2024


