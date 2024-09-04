MIGO Opportunities Trust plc - 2024 Realisation Opportunity for Shareholders - Results

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 04

MIGO OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC

2024 Realisation Opportunity for Shareholders - Results of Elections

4 September 2024

Further to the 2024 Realisation Opportunity offered by MIGO Opportunities Trust plc (the "Company") and set out in the 2024 Realisation Opportunity Document published on the Company's website, www.migoplc.co.uk , the Company announces that it had received the following Elections by the deadline of 1.00 pm on 3 September 2024:

Maximum number of ordinary shares available to elect: 22,402,797 Total elections received: 1,188,066 Percentage of available ordinary shares elected: 5.30% Number of election applications received: 34

The net asset value ("NAV") per ordinary share as at the close of business on 2 September 2024, the Realisation NAV Calculation Date, was 365.53 pence (cum income).

The Realisation Price for the Elected Shares is therefore 358.22 pence per ordinary share, a 2% discount to the NAV per ordinary share.

As set out in the 2024 Realisation Opportunity Document, the Broker will use its reasonable endeavours to place as many of the Elected Shares into the secondary market as it is able to do so. To the extent that any Elected Shares cannot be placed in the market, the Broker will, acting as principal, purchase unplaced Elected Shares to be bought back by the Company at the Realisation Price. Electing Shareholders are expected to receive cheque/CREST payment on or around 11 September 2024 in respect of the Elected Shares at the Realisation Price.

A Realisation Share class will not be created by the Company.

Capitalised terms in this announcement, unless otherwise defined, have the same meanings given to them in the 2024 Realisation Opportunity Document.

Expected Ongoing Timetable

2024 Cheque payments expected to be despatched and CREST payments expected to be made in respect of Elected Shares which have been placed or purchased and bought back on or around 11 September Annual General Meeting 18 September

All times and dates in the expected ongoing timetable may be adjusted by the Company, in which event details of the new times and dates will be announced through a Regulatory Information Service as promptly as practicable.

