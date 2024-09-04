DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 04-Sep-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04 September 2024 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 03 September 2024 it purchased a total of 147,976 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 97,976 50,000 EUR1.9560 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) GBP1.6500 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.9360 GBP1.6340 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.9447 GBP1.6385

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 July 2024.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 636,494,975 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone BST Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 2,309 1.9540 XDUB 08:36:55 00029176028TRDU1 181 1.9520 XDUB 09:09:51 00029176169TRDU1 176 1.9520 XDUB 09:09:51 00029176170TRDU1 2,025 1.9520 XDUB 09:09:51 00029176172TRDU1 2,400 1.9500 XDUB 09:09:51 00029176173TRDU1 1,022 1.9560 XDUB 09:29:07 00029176224TRDU1 4,452 1.9540 XDUB 09:29:08 00029176225TRDU1 2,305 1.9540 XDUB 10:08:38 00029176368TRDU1 4,446 1.9520 XDUB 10:08:38 00029176369TRDU1 2,126 1.9480 XDUB 10:48:10 00029176467TRDU1 269 1.9480 XDUB 11:00:57 00029176491TRDU1 1,700 1.9480 XDUB 11:00:57 00029176490TRDU1 253 1.9480 XDUB 11:00:57 00029176489TRDU1 787 1.9400 XDUB 11:08:40 00029176506TRDU1 1,610 1.9400 XDUB 11:08:40 00029176507TRDU1 2,229 1.9500 XDUB 11:46:42 00029176566TRDU1 783 1.9480 XDUB 11:46:42 00029176570TRDU1 1,500 1.9480 XDUB 11:46:42 00029176569TRDU1 273 1.9460 XDUB 11:46:42 00029176571TRDU1 2,315 1.9460 XDUB 12:05:14 00029176617TRDU1 693 1.9460 XDUB 12:21:25 00029176638TRDU1 755 1.9460 XDUB 12:21:25 00029176637TRDU1 366 1.9460 XDUB 12:38:56 00029176711TRDU1 2,132 1.9460 XDUB 12:38:56 00029176710TRDU1 415 1.9440 XDUB 12:44:08 00029176749TRDU1 3,000 1.9440 XDUB 12:44:08 00029176748TRDU1 1,500 1.9440 XDUB 12:44:08 00029176747TRDU1 2,349 1.9440 XDUB 13:19:53 00029177038TRDU1 4,430 1.9440 XDUB 13:19:53 00029177039TRDU1 135 1.9460 XDUB 13:53:39 00029177224TRDU1 1,294 1.9460 XDUB 13:53:39 00029177223TRDU1 1,294 1.9460 XDUB 13:53:39 00029177222TRDU1 2,213 1.9480 XDUB 14:12:39 00029177319TRDU1 911 1.9440 XDUB 14:22:43 00029177400TRDU1 1,500 1.9440 XDUB 14:22:43 00029177399TRDU1 4,700 1.9440 XDUB 14:40:47 00029177706TRDU1 2,159 1.9440 XDUB 14:47:02 00029177864TRDU1 2,198 1.9400 XDUB 14:49:36 00029177900TRDU1 2,159 1.9400 XDUB 14:49:36 00029177899TRDU1 2,123 1.9380 XDUB 14:49:36 00029177901TRDU1 2,725 1.9360 XDUB 15:01:04 00029178058TRDU1 1,500 1.9360 XDUB 15:04:00 00029178126TRDU1 367 1.9360 XDUB 15:04:00 00029178125TRDU1 667 1.9360 XDUB 15:04:00 00029178124TRDU1 2,002 1.9400 XDUB 15:36:46 00029178592TRDU1 3,042 1.9400 XDUB 15:36:46 00029178591TRDU1 1,709 1.9400 XDUB 15:46:27 00029178775TRDU1 2,324 1.9400 XDUB 15:46:27 00029178774TRDU1 720 1.9400 XDUB 15:46:27 00029178773TRDU1 2,154 1.9380 XDUB 15:48:12 00029178818TRDU1 2,441 1.9380 XDUB 15:48:12 00029178817TRDU1 642 1.9420 XDUB 16:11:49 00029179131TRDU1 226 1.9420 XDUB 16:11:49 00029179133TRDU1 1,484 1.9420 XDUB 16:11:49 00029179132TRDU1 5 1.9420 XDUB 16:17:26 00029179227TRDU1 2,176 1.9420 XDUB 16:18:09 00029179249TRDU1 2,136 1.9420 XDUB 16:18:09 00029179246TRDU1 2,169 1.9420 XDUB 16:18:09 00029179245TRDU1

London Stock Exchange

Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 2,000 1.6500 XLON 08:59:26 00029176144TRDU1 391 1.6500 XLON 08:59:26 00029176145TRDU1 104 1.6440 XLON 09:09:51 00029176168TRDU1 4,820 1.6440 XLON 09:09:51 00029176171TRDU1 2,589 1.6440 XLON 10:08:38 00029176370TRDU1 2,213 1.6440 XLON 10:08:38 00029176371TRDU1 1,206 1.6380 XLON 10:52:20 00029176477TRDU1 1,130 1.6380 XLON 10:52:20 00029176478TRDU1 2,230 1.6400 XLON 11:46:42 00029176567TRDU1 2,173 1.6400 XLON 11:46:42 00029176568TRDU1 1,591 1.6360 XLON 12:44:08 00029176744TRDU1 220 1.6360 XLON 12:44:08 00029176745TRDU1 854 1.6360 XLON 12:44:08 00029176746TRDU1 2,302 1.6360 XLON 13:19:53 00029177037TRDU1 2,222 1.6360 XLON 13:54:27 00029177233TRDU1 2,208 1.6360 XLON 13:54:27 00029177234TRDU1 2,296 1.6380 XLON 14:12:50 00029177320TRDU1 163 1.6360 XLON 14:40:48 00029177707TRDU1 2,395 1.6360 XLON 14:40:48 00029177708TRDU1 2,403 1.6360 XLON 14:40:48 00029177709TRDU1 1,700 1.6340 XLON 15:00:09 00029178032TRDU1 620 1.6340 XLON 15:00:09 00029178033TRDU1 1,965 1.6340 XLON 15:48:12 00029178814TRDU1 5,004 1.6340 XLON 15:48:12 00029178815TRDU1 2,317 1.6340 XLON 15:48:12 00029178816TRDU1 2,884 1.6400 XLON 16:27:49 00029179474TRDU1

