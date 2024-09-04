One million businesses globally use Tide for their finance and admin

Tide is growing rapidly in India and recently launched in Germany

Tide, the UK's leading business financial platform, has reached one million customers (members) globally, a significant milestone for the Company. This includes 650,000 members in the UK, and 350,000 in India, where it launched in December 2022. Tide entered the German market in May, where it has started to roll out its product proposition.

More than one in 10 (c.11%) small businesses in the UK use the Tide app. Tide provides a service for small businesses which don't have their own finance function, such as sole traders and smaller limited companies. Tide offers business accounts and related banking services, including a savings account, but also a comprehensive set of highly usable and connected admin solutions including invoicing, accounting and company formations.

In the UK, 75% of Tide's members are based outside Greater London, with 14% in Northwest England, 10% in the West Midlands, and 11% in Southeast England.

These small businesses typically operate in sectors such as e-commerce and construction, while many solopreneurs work as a driver or courier. In India, about 90% of Tide members are in semi-urban and rural areas, with Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and Madhya Pradesh representing the top three states.

Today's milestone underscores Tide's commitment to save SMEs time (and money) when managing their finance and admin.

Oliver Prill, CEO of Tide, said: "To have one million members globally using the Tide app to run their small business is a tremendous milestone. It reflects our mission to help SMEs thrive, by saving them time and money in their finance and admin.

"It's a testament to the extraordinary hard work and ambition of our teams. The growth of our member base, since launching in the UK in 2017, shows how far we have come as a company in product, skill and geographic depth and scale. We will continue to focus on an experience that caters to the needs of time-poor and admin-heavy small business owners, and deliver a diversified product as we grow globally."

Internationalisation: Tide launches in Germany

Germany represents a major opportunity for Tide as Europe's largest economy. The expansion into the first EU market, reflects Tide's long-term ambition to become a leading global platform for SMEs.

Senior hires: widening the Executive for expansion

Tide has made a number of notable senior appointments this year:

Tide appointed George Schmidt, who has been leading the growth function at Tide since 2018, as CEO UK/Europe . He will join Tide CEO, India Gurjodhpal Singh as the second Regional CEO reporting to Tide CEO Oliver Prill.

who has been leading the growth function at Tide since 2018, as . He will join Tide CEO, India Gurjodhpal Singh as the second Regional CEO reporting to Tide CEO Oliver Prill. Tide also promoted Rebecca Marriot to Chief Risk Officer. Rebecca was Tide's SVP of Risk and Compliance since 2018 and she will provide global oversight as Tide expands.

to Rebecca was Tide's SVP of Risk and Compliance since 2018 and she will provide global oversight as Tide expands. Anna Fromme-Schoen has been appointed as Managing Director of Tide in Germany. Based in Berlin, Anna is working with a growing team to establish and expand Tide's presence in Germany. Anna joined Tide from PayPal Germany.

Ongoing commitment to Net Zero

SMEs play a crucial role in the global effort to reduce carbon emissions. Earlier this year, Tide partnered with Connect Earth to introduce products, features and content to help UK SMEs in their journey to achieving Net Zero.

Women in Business: championing female-led businesses

UK: In February, Tide launched its first Female Business Owners Index looking into the main issues impacting female-led small businesses. This was part of Tide's commitment to help 200,000 women launch new UK businesses by 2027.

In February, Tide launched its first Female Business Owners Index looking into the main issues impacting female-led small businesses. This was part of Tide's commitment to help 200,000 women launch new UK businesses by 2027. India: In April, Tide also launched its first Bharat Women Aspiration Index (BWAI) to highlight the experiences of women entrepreneurs in India's tier II and beyond cities. Tide is planning to onboard 500,000 women-led businesses in India by 2027.

Tideans: OneTeam spirit continues to prevail

Tide is proud to have grown its employee numbers to 1,800. In India, Tide was recognised for the second year in a row as a Great Place to Work by the Great Place to Work Institute, with 88% of Tideans saying they took immense pride in being part of Tide.

