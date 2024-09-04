Anzeige
PR Newswire
04.09.2024 09:16 Uhr
87 Leser
MMDSmart Appoints Methodios Chousmekiaris as Chief Revenue Officer to Drive Growth

Merging industry connections with MMDSmart's leading communications solutions, Methodios Chousmekiaris joins to transform sales operations

PETAH TIQWA, Israel, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MMDSmart, a leader in business messaging, call centers, and CPaaS, is pleased to announce the hiring of Methodios Chousmekiaris as Chief Revenue Officer. Methodios' extensive experience and innovative approach will guide MMDSmart's vision of transforming the way SMBs and enterprises communicate with customers, employees, and stakeholders.

"I want MMDSmart to evolve into the leading Customer Experience Platform for Enterprises," said Methodios. "With our talented team and strong product line to help customers reach new levels of success."

MMDSmart's product suite includes MessageWhiz, a leading multi-agent messaging platform that has recently integrated GenAI capabilities into its platform. The platform includes advanced optimization tools and seamless CRM integration for personalized messaging.

MMDSmart is also launching an updated version of Call Center Connect, a virtual multi-agent calling platform that allows organizations to seamlessly scale their operations from anywhere.

"MMDSmart is thrilled to welcome Methodios to our team," said Arie Frenklakh, CEO and Co-founder of MMDSmart. "With his commercial experience and forward-thinking vision, Methodios will play a crucial role in driving our company's growth. We are excited to see his impact and look forward to our success together."

Methodios has served in different sales roles in SAP, Slack and most recently as Head of Sales, EMEA, BIRD (MessageBird). Fluent in German, English, and Greek, he currently resides in Munich, enjoying a multicultural lifestyle including both active and passive sports, traveling, and exploring food in all its variations.

Under his leadership, MMDSmart is set to embark on an exciting new chapter of growth and innovation. His industry experience and visionary approach will guide our sales strategy, driving deeper market penetration and expanding our client base. Under his leadership, MMDSmart continues to drive innovation and achieve new milestones in redefining customer experience.

About MMDSmart

Founded in 2007, MMDSmart pioneered SMS business marketing and smart messaging solutions, and is a leading global supplier of innovative cloud communications products. With offices around the world, MMDSmart has attracted the finest technical and professional staff, all focused on providing the highest quality service to partners and clients.

MMDSmart is proud of the many Tier 1 companies from more than 100 countries around the world that have chosen MMDSmart to deliver their business' critical and highly sensitive communications.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mmdsmart-appoints-methodios-chousmekiaris-as-chief-revenue-officer-to-drive-growth-302236808.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
