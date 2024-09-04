

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The Australian dollar fell to more than a 2-week low of 97.02 against the yen and nearly a 2-week low of 1.6523 against the euro, from yesterday's closing quotes of 97.58 and 1.6448, respectively.



Against the U.S., the Canada and the New Zealand dollars, the aussie slid to more than a 2-week low of 0.6685, nearly a 3-week low of 0.9062 and a 2-day low of 1.0834 from Tuesday's closing quotes of 0.6709, 0.9089 and 1.0842, respectively.



If the aussie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 94.00 against the yen, 1.68 against the euro, 0.65 against the greenback, 0.88 against the loonie and 1.06 against the kiwi.



