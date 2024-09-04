Anzeige
Mittwoch, 04.09.2024

WKN: A2DR9Y | ISIN: US03782L1017
Tradegate
03.09.24
16:14 Uhr
29,300 Euro
+0,660
+2,30 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
04.09.2024 09:36 Uhr
80 Leser
Appian Sponsors Rising Spanish Golf Star Marta Sanz Barrio

MADRID, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Appian (Nasdaq: APPN) proudly announces its sponsorship of Marta Sanz Barrio, one of Spain's premier golfers. This partnership underscores Appian's commitment to excellence and its support for women's sports, particularly in nurturing Spanish golf talent. Recognizing Sanz's remarkable talent and dedication, Appian is confident that her professional career will continue to soar. Her commitment, discipline, and competitive spirit make her an inspirational figure for women aspiring to achieve their dreams in golf.

Appian Sponsors Rising Spanish Golf Star Marta Sanz Barrio

Appian recognizes the profound impact of sports in promoting well-being, equality, and personal development. "We are very proud to sponsor and support Marta in her professional golf career," said Miguel Angel Gonzalez, Vice President of Iberia and LATAM at Appian. "Her talent and dedication through countless hours of training are truly remarkable. We are certain that she will reach great heights in her career. We want to support her journey and promote women's golf in Spain with this sponsorship."

Madrid native Marta Sanz boasts an impressive record with over 200 professional tournaments. Her victories include the 2014 Ingaro Women's Open, the 2018 Epson Tour FireKeepers Casino Championship, and the 2019 Epson Tour IOA Classic. She recently competed on the Ladies European Tour (LET), one of the world's most prestigious circuits.

"I am very excited and grateful to Appian for their support of my professional career and for their commitment to sport and female empowerment," said Marta Sanz. "This sponsorship enables me to compete at the highest level and achieve new milestones in my career."

Appian is committed to advancing women's sports, aiming to inspire more women to pursue their dreams and contribute to a more equitable and just world.

About Appian

Appian is a software company that automates business processes. The Appian AI Process Platform includes everything you need to design, automate, and optimize even the most complex processes, from start to finish. The world's most innovative organizations trust Appian to improve their workflows, unify data, and optimize operations-resulting in better growth and superior customer experiences. For more information, visit appian.com. [Nasdaq: APPN]

Follow Appian: LinkedIn, X (Twitter).

Marta Sanz

Appian helps organizations build apps and workflows rapidly, with a low-code automation platform. Combining people, technologies, and data in a single workflow, Appian can help companies maximize their resources and improve business results. Many of the world's largest organizations use Appian applications to improve customer experience, achieve operational excellence, and simplify global risk management and compliance. To learn more, visit www.appian.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2495354/Appian_Marta_Sanz_sponsorship.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2495356/Appian_Marta_Sanz.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1488235/Appian_Caption_2700px_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/appian-sponsors-rising-spanish-golf-star-marta-sanz-barrio-302237348.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
