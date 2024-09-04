Anzeige
Mittwoch, 04.09.2024
04.09.2024 09:37 Uhr
Amundi S&P 500 UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Amundi S&P 500 UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 

Amundi S&P 500 UCITS ETF - USD (C) (500U LN) 
Amundi S&P 500 UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 
04-Sep-2024 / 09:05 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi S&P 500 UCITS ETF - USD (C) 
DEALING DATE: 03-Sep-2024 
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 108.1926 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 38967279 
CODE: 500U LN 
ISIN: LU1681049018 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      LU1681049018 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      500U LN 
Sequence No.:  344563 
EQS News ID:  1981025 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1981025&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 04, 2024 03:05 ET (07:05 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
