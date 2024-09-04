

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar weakened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The NZ dollar fell to nearly a 2-week low of 0.6169 against the U.S. dollar and more than a 1-week low of 89.49 against the yen, from Tuesday's closing quotes of 0.6183 and 89.94, respectively.



Against the euro, the kiwi dropped to a 1-week low of 1.7913 from yesterday's closing value of 1.7849.



If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.59 against the greenback, 87.00 against the yen and 1.82 against the euro.



