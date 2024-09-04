DJ Amundi Index MSCI Japan SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR - HEDGED GBP (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Index MSCI Japan SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR - HEDGED GBP (C) (JPXX LN) Amundi Index MSCI Japan SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR - HEDGED GBP (C): Net Asset Value(s) 04-Sep-2024 / 09:20 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Index MSCI Japan SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR - HEDGED GBP (C) DEALING DATE: 03-Sep-2024 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 195.5833 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 57175 CODE: JPXX LN ISIN: LU1646359619 =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1646359619 Category Code: NAV TIDM: JPXX LN Sequence No.: 344681 EQS News ID: 1981267 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

September 04, 2024 03:20 ET (07:20 GMT)