

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen strengthened against other major currencies in the European session on Wednesday.



The yen rose to nearly a 4-week high of 159.96 against the euro, a 9-day high of 189.71 against the pound and an 8-day high of 170.66 against the Swiss franc, from early lows of 160.89, 190.86 and 171.44, respectively.



Against the U.S. and the Canadian dollars, the yen climbed to a 5-day high of 144.75 and a 1-week high of 106.88 from early lows of 145.56 and 107.53, respectively.



If the yen extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 158.00 against the euro, 186.00 against the pound, 168.00 against the franc, 142.00 against the greenback and 104.00 against the loonie.



