ZINZINO AB (PUBL): PRELIMINARY SALES REPORT AUGUST 2024

Zinzino group revenue increased with a total of 39 %, compared with the previous year.
GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The revenue in August for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 38 % and amounted to SEK 166.4 (120.6) million. Faun Pharma's external sales increased by 58 % and amounted to SEK 12.3 (7.8) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 39 % to SEK 178.7 (128.4) million compared with the previous year.
Accumulated revenue for January - August 2024 increased by 21 % to SEK 1309.4 (1080.3) million.
Revenues were distributed as follows:
Regions,MSEK
24-Aug
23-Aug
Change
YTD 2024
YTD 2023
Change
The Nordics
23.7
23.6
0 %
188.6
191.6
-2 %
Central Europe
45.5
33.4
36 %
345.4
266.0
30 %
East Europe
31.3
27.1
15 %
251.9
249.4
1 %
South & West Europe
33.3
19,0
75 %
226.9
153.8
48 %
The Baltics
6.7
6.6
2 %
62.2
58.5
6 %
North America
15.5
6.9
125 %
113.6
53.3
113 %
Asia-Pacific
9.1
3.2
184 %
37.3
37.3
0 %
Africa
1.3
0.8
63 %
9.6
9.0
7 %
Zinzino
166.4
120.6
38 %
1 235,5
1018.9
21 %
Faun Pharma
12.3
7.8
58 %
73.9
61.4
20 %
Zinzino Group
178.7
128.4
39 %
1309.4
1080.3
21 %
Countries in regions:
-The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden
-Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland
-East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania
-South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Slovenia, Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium, Ireland, Serbia, Turkey
-The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania
-North America: Canada, USA, Mexico
-Asia-Pacific: Australia, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand
-Africa: South Africa
For more information:
Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino
Pictures for publication free of charge: marketing@zinzino.com
Certified Adviser: Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ)
