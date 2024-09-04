Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 04.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Megachance: Deutsches Analystenhaus sieht bei dieser Aktie fast +100 % Kurspotenzial!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A12CNG | ISIN: SE0002480442 | Ticker-Symbol: 9EE
München
04.09.24
08:42 Uhr
6,860 Euro
-0,040
-0,58 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ZINZINO AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ZINZINO AB 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
04.09.2024 10:30 Uhr
88 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ZINZINO AB (PUBL): PRELIMINARY SALES REPORT AUGUST 2024

Zinzino group revenue increased with a total of 39 %, compared with the previous year.

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The revenue in August for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 38 % and amounted to SEK 166.4 (120.6) million. Faun Pharma's external sales increased by 58 % and amounted to SEK 12.3 (7.8) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 39 % to SEK 178.7 (128.4) million compared with the previous year.

Accumulated revenue for January - August 2024 increased by 21 % to SEK 1309.4 (1080.3) million.

Revenues were distributed as follows:

Regions,MSEK

24-Aug

23-Aug

Change

YTD 2024

YTD 2023

Change

The Nordics

23.7

23.6

0 %

188.6

191.6

-2 %

Central Europe

45.5

33.4

36 %

345.4

266.0

30 %

East Europe

31.3

27.1

15 %

251.9

249.4

1 %

South & West Europe

33.3

19,0

75 %

226.9

153.8

48 %

The Baltics

6.7

6.6

2 %

62.2

58.5

6 %

North America

15.5

6.9

125 %

113.6

53.3

113 %

Asia-Pacific

9.1

3.2

184 %

37.3

37.3

0 %

Africa

1.3

0.8

63 %

9.6

9.0

7 %

Zinzino

166.4

120.6

38 %

1 235,5

1018.9

21 %

Faun Pharma

12.3

7.8

58 %

73.9

61.4

20 %

Zinzino Group

178.7

128.4

39 %

1309.4

1080.3

21 %

Countries in regions:

-The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden
-Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland
-East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania
-South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Slovenia, Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium, Ireland, Serbia, Turkey
-The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania
-North America: Canada, USA, Mexico
-Asia-Pacific: Australia, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand
-Africa: South Africa

For more information:
Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700, zinzino.com

Pictures for publication free of charge: marketing@zinzino.com

Certified Adviser: Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ)

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/zinzino/r/zinzino-ab--publ--preliminary-sales-report-august-2024,c4033003

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Public/10976/4033003/96b7161a741fabed.pdf

2408 Pressrelease Salesreport EN

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/zinzino-ab-publ-preliminary-sales-report-august-2024-302237772.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Buy the Dip: 5 Top Krypto-Aktien für den Bullrun

Nach einer monatelangen Seitwärtsbewegung setzt der Bitcoin einen erneuten Aufwärtsimpuls, der zu neuen Allzeithochs führen könnte.

Durch einen nachhaltigen Anstieg des Basiswertes profitieren sowohl Kryptobörsen als auch Mining- Unternehmen. Im aktuellen Report wird die Situation des Bitcoins analysiert. Zudem werden 5 aussichtsreiche Unternehmen besprochen, die im Vergleich zum Basiswert enormes Aufholpotential besitzen und den breiten Markt mittelfristig outperformen könnten.

Nutzen Sie Ihre Chance jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche Favoriten Sie jetzt in Ihr Depot legen sollten.

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.