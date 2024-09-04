Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 04

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc ("ASCOT")

The Net Asset Values ("NAVs") per Ordinary Share for the above company as at the close of business on 3 September 2024 were:-

Excluding current year Revenue = 1,704.50p

Including ALL Revenue = 1,734.85p

ASCOT has bank debt facilities available to allow gearing of up to 8.9% of Shareholders' Funds. Current gearing is 5.7%. There are currently 84,139,605 Ordinary Shares of 1p in issue.

Contact:

Michael Campbell

For and on behalf of Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries

Telephone: 0131 220 0733

4 September 2024