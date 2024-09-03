Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 04.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Megachance: Deutsches Analystenhaus sieht bei dieser Aktie fast +100 % Kurspotenzial!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QLHY | ISIN: US15202L1070 | Ticker-Symbol: WXC1
Frankfurt
04.09.24
08:05 Uhr
67,50 Euro
0,00
0,00 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
CENTERSPACE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CENTERSPACE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
67,5068,5012:03
PR Newswire
03.09.2024 22:30 Uhr
20 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Centerspace Announces Quarterly Dividend, Redemption Of Series C Preferred Shares And Share Issuance Update

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- (NYSE: CSR) Centerspace's (the "Company") Board of Trustees announced today that it has declared a regular quarterly distribution of $0.75 per share/unit, payable on October 10, 2024, to common shareholders and unitholders of record at the close of business on September 30, 2024.

The Board of Trustees also declared a distribution of $0.4140625 per share on the 6.625% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (NYSE: CSR-PRC), payable on September 30, 2024, to holders of record at the close of business on September 16, 2024.

Centerspace also announced that it intends to redeem all shares outstanding of the Company's 6.625% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock on September 30, 2024. The shares will be redeemed at $25.00 per share, plus the aforementioned accrued and unpaid dividends to September 30, 2024, in an amount equal to approximately $0.4140625 per share, for a total payment of approximately $25.4140625 per share. The total payment to redeem these shares is approximately $98.64 million.

The preferred share redemption is being funded largely by the issuance of common shares under the Company's ATM program. Year-to-date through August 30, 2024, Centerspace has sold approximately 1.36 million shares under their ATM, including through forward transactions. The aggregate issuance price of these shares is approximately $97.28 million, before fees and expenses.

"This is an important strategic step that allows Centerspace to simplify and improve its balance sheet while increasing the Company's share liquidity in a non-dilutive manner," noted CFO Bhairav Patel.

About Centerspace
Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, the company currently owns 70 apartment communities consisting of 12,883 homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota. Centerspace was named a top workplace for the fifth consecutive year in 2024 by the Minneapolis Star Tribune. For more information, please visit https://www.centerspacehomes.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release are based on the Company's current expectations and assumptions, and are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements do not discuss historical fact, but instead include statements related to expectations, projections, intentions or other items related to the future. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by the use of terms such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "will," "assumes," "may," "projects," "outlook," "future," and variations of such words and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the results of operations, financial conditions, or plans expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that the expectations will be achieved. Any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact should be deemed forward-looking statements. As a result, reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements, as these statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors beyond the Company's control and could differ materially from actual results and performance. Such risks and uncertainties are detailed from time to time in filings with the SEC, including the "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and "Risk Factors" contained in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, in Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and in other reports that the Company files with the SEC from time to time. The Company assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue due to subsequent events.

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Josh Klaetsch, Investor Relations, at (701) 837-7104 or [email protected].

SOURCE Centerspace

© 2024 PR Newswire
Vorsicht Crash! So sichere ich mein Aktienportfolio aktiv ab

Der schwarze Montag Anfang August, in Folge der temporären Liquidierung des sogenannten „Yen Carry-Trades“, vernichtete Milliarden an Anlegergeldern. Sogenannte Black Swan Events, also Ereignisse, die nichts und niemand vorhersagen kann, traten zuletzt im März 2020 beim Ausbruch der Corona-Pandemie auf.

Doch wie können Sie sich bei einem derartigen Ausverkauf und Verfall Ihres Depots schützen? Im folgenden kostenlosen Spezialreport wird aufgezeigt, wie man sein Depot mit diversen Strategien und den richtigen Instrumenten versichern kann.

Erweitern Sie Ihr Wissen und handeln Sie zukünftig wie die Profis, um vor dem nächsten schwarzen Schwan ihr Kapital in Sicherheit zu bringen.

Hier Report downloaden
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.