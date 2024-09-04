Anzeige
Mittwoch, 04.09.2024
Megachance: Deutsches Analystenhaus sieht bei dieser Aktie fast +100 % Kurspotenzial!
WKN: A3D58Q | ISIN: GG00BQBFY362 | Ticker-Symbol: 3BH
Frankfurt
04.09.24
08:01 Uhr
4,280 Euro
-0,040
-0,93 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
PR Newswire
04.09.2024 11:00 Uhr
102 Leser
BH Macro Limited - Conversion of Securities

BH Macro Limited - Conversion of Securities

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 04

BH Macro Limited (the "Company")
(a closed-ended collective investment scheme established as a company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 46235)
LEI: 549300ZOFF0Z2CM87C29

August 2024 Share Conversion
4 September 2024

(Classified Regulated Information, under DTR 6 Annex 1 section 2.3)

The Company has received (in aggregate) the following share conversion requests from shareholders for the 31 August 2024 Share Conversion Date:

146,931 USD Shares to convert to GBP Shares

207,247 GBP Shares to convert to USD Shares

Conversions will take place as soon as practicable after the Company's month-end net asset value figures for August 2024 are released. Converting shareholders will be notified upon conversion taking place, which will be no later than 25 business days after 31 August 2024.

Company website: www.bhmacro.com

Enquiries:
The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745001


