Quantexa Recognized as a "Luminary" in Celent's 2024 Insurance Fraud Detection Solutions Report

Fraud and Security solution is acknowledged for its unique features and integration of advanced AI technologies

LONDON, Sept. 04, 2024, the global leader in Decision Intelligence. The report highlights Quantexa's position as a leading provider of advanced fraud detection and investigation solutions. It showcases the impact the solution has on investigative and anti-fraud teams in the insurance industry make when protecting losses and enhancing customer experiences.



Insurance fraud is on the rise; organizations in the UK recorded that false claim applications increased by 20%in the insurance sector in 2023. In the U.S it is estimated that $308.6 billion annuallyis lost to insurance fraud. Quantexa's Fraud and Security solution uses AI and ML in its dynamic entity resolution and knowledge graph capabilities to ingest, match, connect, and visualize billions of data records on-demand. These records come from both internal and external sources, providing an advanced, real-time holistic view of fraud risk. Clients can use a range of scoring and anomaly detection features to develop their own detection models self-sufficiently to match their risk appetite, capacity, and book of business.

Quantexa's solution was recognized by Celent for its differentiation, as it incorporates innovative AI technologies, such as machine learning, deep learning and natural language processing, for predictive modelling and for data quality assessment and context generation. Quantexa's solution is also highlighted for its ability to be deployed on all major public cloud platforms globally.

The report analyzes 10 fraud detection solution providers based on their technology and functionality. Quantexa's "Luminary" status puts them in the leadership position in the report. Celent analysts write that "Quantexa stands out as a leading fraud detection platform from both a technology and functionality perspective. Its significant investments, marquee clients, and strong market positioning suggest it will remain a top player in insurance fraud detection."

Alex Johnson, Global Insurance Industry Lead at Quantexa, said:"Being recognized by Celent as a Luminary in anti-fraud technology validates our ongoing investment into R&D, our future vision, and the value we deliver to our clients across the globe. Leveraging cutting edge entity resolution, knowledge graph, and AI technologies in our offering gives clients the ability to stay one step ahead of bad actors."



Nathan Golia, Senior Analyst at Celent, added: "We have a thorough process of assessing the solutions that we consider for our Fraud Detection Solutions Report. To achieve Luminary status, Quantexa excelled in both the technical and functional dimensions that we measure. The world is increasingly vulnerable to fraudsters solutions like these are essential to protect insurers, and insurers' customers."

To learn more about Quantexa's "Luminary" fraud detection capabilities, and download the Celent report, visit https://www.quantexa.com/resources/insurance-fraud-report/.

About Quantexa

Quantexa is a global AI, data and analytics software company pioneering Decision Intelligence to empower organizations to make trusted operational decisions with data in context. Using the latest advancements in AI, Quantexa's Decision Intelligence platform helps organizations uncover hidden risk and new opportunities by unifying siloed data and turning it into the most trusted, reusable resource. It solves major challenges across data management, customer intelligence, KYC, financial crime, risk, fraud, and security, throughout the customer lifecycle.

The Quantexa Decision Intelligence Platform enhances operational performance with over 90% more accuracy and 60 times faster analytical model resolution than traditional approaches. An independently commissioned Forrester TEI study on Quantexa's Decision Intelligence Platform found that customers saw a three-year 228% ROI. Founded in 2016, Quantexa now has more than 750 employees and thousands of platform users working with billions of transactions and data points across the world.

