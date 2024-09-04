Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 04.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Megachance: Deutsches Analystenhaus sieht bei dieser Aktie fast +100 % Kurspotenzial!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
04.09.2024 11:48 Uhr
114 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd.: Sungrow Signs 1.4 GWh Energy Storage Supply Agreement with Penso Power and BW ESS

LONDON, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungrow, the global leading PV inverter and energy storage system provider, has inked an energy storage supply deal with Penso Power and BW ESS. Under the agreement, Sungrow will supply a comprehensive range of 1.4 GWh PowerTitan 2.0 liquid-cooled energy storage systems, aimed at facilitating the construction of the Hams Hall energy storage project, situated in central England, Europe.


Why is the UK Focusing on Grid-forming Energy Storage Technology?

Currently, the UK market is witnessing a significant integration of renewable energy sources into the grid. However, the ongoing reduction in grid inertia and voltage instability have presented substantial challenges to the safe and stable operation of the existing power system. Consequently, there has been a marked increase in the demand for grid-scale energy storage technology within the UK's ancillary service market.

280 Sets of Grid-forming Energy Storage Systems, Ensuring Grid Stability Protection

280 sets of PowerTitan 2.0 liquid-cooled energy storage systems will be implemented in this project, designed specifically for grid-forming. These cutting-edge systems boast a black start capability, enabling swift intervention when regional power sources disconnect from the grid, thereby promptly restoring power supply.

Additionally, they are adept at mitigating grid frequency and voltage fluctuations, offering millisecond-level inertia support, multi-tiered broadband oscillation suppression, microsecond-level voltage control, and other vital functions. This comprehensive suite of features significantly enhances the resilience and stability of the UK's power grid, allowing for efficient and sustainable participation in the ancillary service market over the long term.

About Sungrow

Sungrow, a global leader in renewable energy technology, has pioneered sustainable power solutions for over 27 years. As of June 2024, Sungrow has installed 605 GW of power electronic converters worldwide. The Company is recognized as the world's No. 1 on PV inverter shipments (S&P Global Commodity Insights) and the most bankable Asian energy storage company (BloombergNEF). Its innovations power clean energy projects in over 170 countries, supported by a network of 490 service outlets guaranteeing excellent customer experience. At Sungrow, we're committed to bridging to a sustainable future through cutting-edge technology and unparalleled service. For more information, please visit www.sungrowpower.com.

Media Contact: Mina Zhang, mina.zhang@cn.sungrowpower.com

Logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2496098/Sungrow_signs_1_4_GWh_ESS_agreement_with_Penso_Power_and_BW_ESS.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1344575/Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sungrow-signs-1-4-gwh-energy-storage-supply-agreement-with-penso-power-and-bw-ess-302237840.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Buy the Dip: 5 Top Krypto-Aktien für den Bullrun

Nach einer monatelangen Seitwärtsbewegung setzt der Bitcoin einen erneuten Aufwärtsimpuls, der zu neuen Allzeithochs führen könnte.

Durch einen nachhaltigen Anstieg des Basiswertes profitieren sowohl Kryptobörsen als auch Mining- Unternehmen. Im aktuellen Report wird die Situation des Bitcoins analysiert. Zudem werden 5 aussichtsreiche Unternehmen besprochen, die im Vergleich zum Basiswert enormes Aufholpotential besitzen und den breiten Markt mittelfristig outperformen könnten.

Nutzen Sie Ihre Chance jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche Favoriten Sie jetzt in Ihr Depot legen sollten.

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.