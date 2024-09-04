Anzeige
Mittwoch, 04.09.2024
PR Newswire
04.09.2024 12:06 Uhr
Invesco Investment Trusts - Net Asset Value(s)

Invesco Investment Trusts - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 04

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (IPU)

As at close of business on 03-September-2024

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue

505.42p

INCLUDING current year revenue

509.54p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50

Invesco Asia Trust plc (IAT)

As at close of business on 03-September-2024

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue

358.47p

INCLUDING current year revenue

362.83p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300YM9USHRKIET173

Invesco Global Equity Income Trust Plc (IGET)

As at close of business on 03-September-2024

NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue

322.05p

INCLUDING current year revenue

322.05p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596


