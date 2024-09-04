

DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - Rheinmetall said the German Bundeswehr has commissioned the company to supply a second batch of the intercom with hearing protection function - SMG for short. The troops are to receive a further 30,000 sets. The order is worth around 55 million euros net.



In April 2024, the company has been been commissioned by the Bundeswehr to supply up to 191,000 sets of the intercom with hearing protection function. The framework contract has a seven-year term and a potential order volume of up to 400 million euros net.



