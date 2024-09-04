Miton UK Microcap Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, September 04
It is announced that at the close of business on 3rd September 2024, the unaudited Net Asset Value per share of Miton UK Microcap Trust plc is:
With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:
Including current period revenue to
3rd September 2024 54.38p per ordinary share
Excluding current period revenue 54.20p per ordinary share
Legal Entity Identifier 21380048Q8UABVMAG916
