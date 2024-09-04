Anzeige
Mittwoch, 04.09.2024
GlobeNewswire
04.09.2024 12:34 Uhr
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Lift of Suspension in Kambi Group Plc at FNSE

Lifting of Suspension

At Trading Venue FNSE

Issuer:   Kambi Group Plc, LEI: 2138003TN71ZS4RHIJ87             
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Instrument KAMBI MT0000780107                         
s:                                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Lifting   With reference to the press release published by Kambi Group Plc on 
 reason:   September 4, 2024 at 12.31 CET.                  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Continuous The opening auction starts at 12:40 CET followed by continuous   
 trading   trading from 12:50 CET, September 4, 2024.             
 from:                                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Comments:  Order books have been flushed                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Related   Nasdaq Stockholm has, to the extent applicable, also decided to lift
 instrumen  the suspension in all other instruments related to the issuer. All 
ts:     order books have been flushed.                   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Contact   Issuer Surveillance +46 8 405 70 50                 
 details:  Trading Surveillance +46 8 405 62 90                
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



The Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority has been notified.
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
