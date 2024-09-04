Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Lift of Suspension in Kambi Group Plc at FNSE

Lifting of Suspension At Trading Venue FNSE Issuer: Kambi Group Plc, LEI: 2138003TN71ZS4RHIJ87 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Instrument KAMBI MT0000780107 s: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Lifting With reference to the press release published by Kambi Group Plc on reason: September 4, 2024 at 12.31 CET. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Continuous The opening auction starts at 12:40 CET followed by continuous trading trading from 12:50 CET, September 4, 2024. from: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Comments: Order books have been flushed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Related Nasdaq Stockholm has, to the extent applicable, also decided to lift instrumen the suspension in all other instruments related to the issuer. All ts: order books have been flushed. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Contact Issuer Surveillance +46 8 405 70 50 details: Trading Surveillance +46 8 405 62 90 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority has been notified.