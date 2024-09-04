Jupiter Green Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, September 04
04 September 2024
The Company announces the following unaudited estimates as at Valuation 03 September 2024
Total Assets
Excluding current year income and expenses
£49.858 million
Including current year income and expenses
£50.096 million
Net asset value per Ordinary share (undiluted)
Excluding current year income and expenses
262.75p
Including current year income and expenses
264.00p
Net asset value per Ordinary share (diluted)
Excluding current year income and expenses
262.82p
Including current year income and expenses
263.96p
