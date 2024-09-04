Anzeige
04.09.2024
BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 04

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK SUSTAINABLE AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC
549300WWOCXSC241W468

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust PLC at close of business on 3 September 2024 were:

215.38p Capital only
215.57p Including current year income XD

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. Following the share buyback of 60,000 ordinary shares on 3rd September 2024, the Company has 74,158,704 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 26,202,601 shares which are held in Treasury.


