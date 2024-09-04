Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ: MNMD) (the "Company" or "MindMed"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel product candidates to treat brain health disorders, today announced that members of the Company's management team will participate in the following investor conferences:

H.C. Wainwright 26 th Annual Global Investment Conference Format: Panel Panel Title: Psychedelics in Psychiatry: Breaking New Ground in Mood Disorders Date and Time: Tuesday, September 10, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET Location: New York, NY

Baird's 2024 Global Healthcare Conference Format: Fireside Chat Date and Time: Wednesday, September 11, 2024 at 12:15 PM ET Location: New York, NY Webcast Link: Baird's 2024 Global Healthcare Conference

2024 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference Format: Fireside Chat Date and Time: Tuesday, September, 17 at 10:20 AM ET Location: New York, NY Webcast Link: 2024 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference



Audio webcasts and replays of available presentations will be accessible on MindMed's Investor Relations website for up to 90 days following each event.

About MindMed

MindMed is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel product candidates to treat brain health disorders. Our mission is to be the global leader in the development and delivery of treatments that unlock new opportunities to improve patient outcomes. We are developing a pipeline of innovative product candidates, with and without acute perceptual effects, targeting neurotransmitter pathways that play key roles in brain health disorders. MindMed trades on NASDAQ under the symbol MNMD.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240904981833/en/

Contacts:

For Media: media@mindmed.co

For Investors: ir@mindmed.co