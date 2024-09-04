Listing of AS Grenardi Group bonds on Baltic Bond List

Nasdaq Riga decided on September 4, 2024 to list Grenardi Group bonds on Baltic Bond list as of September 5, 2024. Additional information: Issuer's full name AS Grenardi Group Issuer's shortname GREG Securities ISIN code LV0000860195 Securities maturity date 30.08.2027 Nominal value of one security 100 EUR Number of listed securities 50 000 Nominal value 5 000 000 EUR Fixed annual coupon rate 10% Coupon payments On every last day of the month Orderbook shortname GREG100027B Grenardi Group Base Prospectus and Final Terms are available in the attachment. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1244351