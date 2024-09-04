Anzeige
Mittwoch, 04.09.2024
GlobeNewswire
04.09.2024 13:10 Uhr
Listing of AS Grenardi Group bonds on Baltic Bond List

Nasdaq Riga decided on September 4, 2024 to list Grenardi Group bonds on Baltic
Bond list as of September 5, 2024. 

Additional information:

Issuer's full name       AS Grenardi Group       
Issuer's shortname       GREG             
Securities ISIN code      LV0000860195         
Securities maturity date    30.08.2027          
Nominal value of one security 100 EUR            
Number of listed securities  50 000            
Nominal value         5 000 000 EUR         
Fixed annual coupon rate    10%              
Coupon payments        On every last day of the month
Orderbook shortname      GREG100027B          

Grenardi Group Base Prospectus and Final Terms are available in the attachment.

Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+371 67212431
www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1244351
