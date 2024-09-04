Anzeige
Mittwoch, 04.09.2024
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.09.2024 13:22 Uhr
Grath Expands Operations to The Middle East

LONDON, Sept. 04, 2024, a leading global platform for financial services and regulatory compliance technology, is excited to announce its strategic expansion into the Middle East with the opening of a new office in the prestigious Dubai International Finance Centre. This expansion marks a significant milestone in Grath's mission to provide world-class financial services, innovative regulatory compliance solutions, and cutting-edge technology to clients in the region.

Grath currently supports global leaders such as Deutsche Bank, Freetrade, Winterflood Securities,and StepChange. With the new DIFC office, Grathaims to extend its reach and expertise to support more world-class clients in the Middle Eastern region, further strengthening its role as a trusted partner in the financial ecosystem.

The new office at DIFC will serve as a central hub for Grath's operations in the Middle East, offering enhanced support and localized services to our growing base of customers. By establishing a presence in Dubai, Grathis poised to tap into the vibrant financial ecosystem and leverage the DIFC's robust infrastructure, strategic location, and regulatory framework to drive growth and foster collaboration.

Matt Povey, CEO of Grath, expressed his enthusiasm for the expansion:

"We are thrilled to establish our presence in Dubai at the DIFC, a global financial center that embodies innovation and progress. This expansion aligns perfectly with our vision of global growth and reinforces our commitment to providing top-tier financial services and regulatory compliance technology to our clients. We look forward to the exciting opportunities this move will bring for both our company and our clients in the Middle East."

Grathremains dedicated to its mission of delivering cutting-edge financial services and compliance technology, and the new DIFC office is a testament to the company's ongoing commitment to growth, innovation, and regulatory excellence.

Contact: Zac Radbone

Title: Head of Marketing, Grath

Email: zac.radbone@grath.com

Website: Grath.com


