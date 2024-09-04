Anzeige
Mittwoch, 04.09.2024

WKN: A0YD8N | ISIN: GG00B4L0PD47 | Ticker-Symbol: B7K1
Berlin
04.09.24
14:10 Uhr
8,053 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
FIDELITY EMERGING MARKETS LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FIDELITY EMERGING MARKETS LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
04.09.2024 13:36 Uhr
Fidelity Emerging Markets Ltd - Portfolio Update

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 04

4 September 2024

FIDELITY EMERGING MARKETS LTD

LEI: 213800HWWQPUJ4K1GS84

Pursuant to Listing Rule LR 15.6.8R, Fidelity Emerging Markets Ltd announces that, as at 31 August 2024 its investments in other listed investment companies (including listed investment trusts) which themselves do not have stated investment policies to invest no more than 15% of their total assets in other listed investment companies (including listed investment trusts) were as follows:

Name of Security% of gross assets

NCH BALKAN FD 0.386%

Contact for queries:

Name: Nira Mistry

FIL Investments International

Telephone: 07778 354 517


