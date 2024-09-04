Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc: Telomir Pharmaceuticals Appoints Dr. Itzchak Angel, Former Head of Pharmacology at Synthelabo , to Lead IND and INAD Applications for Human and Veterinary Indications

Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELO) ("Telomir" or the "Company"), a pre-clinical-stage company seeking to lead developments in longevity science through the treatment of age-related conditions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Itzchak Angel as Chief Scientific Advisor.

Dr. Angel, in collaboration with Telomir's senior management, will look to expedite the pre-clinical and clinical path of Telomir's lead product candidate, Telomir-1, a novel small molecule designed to lengthen the DNA's protective telomere caps, which are crucial in the aging process.

Telomir is presently optimizing drug production and forming strategic partnerships with leading researchers. These collaborations are focused on gathering comprehensive data that will help identify the most efficient routes to regulatory approval of Teomir-1 for both human and veterinary indications. By streamlining its development processes and leveraging expert partnerships, Telomir is positioning Telomir-1 to move as quickly as possible into clinical trials.

Dr. Angel, renowned for his extensive career in pharmaceutical innovation, was previously the Head of Pharmacology at Synthelabo (now part of Sanofi-Aventis), where he played pivotal roles in developing several groundbreaking drugs, including the widely used sleep aid, Ambien (zolpidem) and the BPH drug, Uroxatral (Alfuzosin).

Dr. Angel's expertise spans over 40 years, during which he has been instrumental in the research, development, and regulatory approval of numerous therapies across various therapeutic areas. His tenure at Synthelabo included leading the development of Litoxetine for depression and Deriglidole for Type-II diabetes, alongside his contributions to the advancement of Ambien, which became a leading treatment for insomnia worldwide. Beyond Synthelabo, Dr. Angel has held leadership roles in multiple pharmaceutical companies, where he guided drug candidates from conception through clinical trials and into the market. Dr. Angel has been previously President and CEO of Accellta, a company that offers revolutionary solutions for stem cell culturing and development. .His work has encompassed a broad range of therapeutic areas, including neurology, psychiatry, metabolic diseases, urology and stem cell technology.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Angel to Telomir Pharmaceuticals," said Erez Aminov, Chairman and CEO of Telomir. "Dr. Angel's remarkable achievements, including his successful development of several drugs to the market and vast expertise in other therapies, along with his current work at MIRA Pharmaceuticals, position him as a visionary leader in the field. At MIRA, Dr. Angel has been pivotal in advancing the development of novel drug candidates, such as Ketamir-2, a promising oral ketamine analog, and MIRA-55, designed to treat anxiety and cognitive decline. His leadership will be invaluable as we pursue similar groundbreaking efforts at Telomir."

Following recent positive coverage of Telomir-1 on ABC, which highlighted its transformative effects in senior dogs, Telomir is advancing plans to pursue Investigational New Animal Drug (INAD) applications for veterinary in parallel to the Investigational New Drug (IND) submission in humans. This dual-track approach underscores Telomir's commitment to harnessing the potential of Telomir-1 to improve quality of life for older humans and animals, including pets.

Dr. Angel will concentrate his scientific efforts to unveil and experimentally demonstrate the molecular mechanisms of action of Telomir-1, focusing on several aspects of ion-chelation, cytokine modification and intracellular pathways involved in the potential activities of Telomir-1. One of the potential pathways being explored includes targeting rare aging-related diseases, such as progeria-a genetic disorder characterized by dramatically accelerated aging in children. Progeria, caused by a mutation in the LMNA gene, leads to the rapid shortening of telomeres, the protective caps at the ends of chromosomes, which results in early cellular aging and significantly reduced lifespan. This rare condition affects approximately one in 20 million people worldwide, making it a potentially ideal candidate for orphan drug designation, which could expedite the regulatory process. Telomir-1, which in pre-clinical testing to date appears to elongate telomeres, may offer a promising therapeutic approach for progeria. By potentially slowing down or reversing the cellular aging process, Telomir-1 could provide a much-needed treatment option for patients with this devastating condition. While Telomir is conducting a variety of preclinical studies to gather IND-enabling data across multiple age-related conditions, progeria remains a promising target as a potential indication that could accelerate the pathway through clinical trials and ultimately to market.

"Based on my extensive experience in stem-cell biology and developing therapies that target similar molecular and cellular mechanisms, I am truly impressed by the potential of Telomir-1," said Dr. Itzchak Angel. "After thoroughly evaluating the initial data, I am convinced that Telomir-1 represents a significant breakthrough in the field of aging, immune modulation and regenerative medicine. I am excited to contribute to what I believe is one of the most important projects in advancing treatments that could contribute to healthy lifespan and address age-related conditions in both humans and animals."

Dr. Michael Roizen, Telomir's Special Advisor and former Chief Wellness Officer at the Cleveland Clinic, noted, "The ability of Telomir-1 to elongate telomeres and support stem cell health could be revolutionary in the field of longevity. As we continue to gather data and strengthen our scientific foundation, we remain dedicated to bringing this innovative therapy closer to clinical trials and ultimately, to those who may benefit from its effects. I look forward to working with Dr. Angel on this project."

About Telomir Pharmaceuticals

Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELO) is a pre-clinical stage pharmaceutical company seeking to lead development in longevity science in both humans and animals. The Company is focused on the development of Telomir-1, a novel small molecule designed to lengthen the DNA's protective telomere caps, which are crucial in the aging process.

Telomeres are the protective end caps of a chromosome made up of DNA sequences and proteins. As humans age, telomeres shorten, with metal reactivity accelerating the process, which presents humans and pet animals with an increased chance of contracting a number of degenerative and age-related diseases. Telomir's goal is to develop, gain regulatory approval for and commercialize Telomir-1, proposed to be dosed orally, with the broader aim of promoting longevity and enhancing overall quality of life.

The Nobel Assembly at Karolinska Institute (Sweden) awarded the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine in 2009 for the discovery of how chromosomes are protected by telomeres and the enzyme telomerase.

Telomir-1 is in preclinical development and has not yet been tested in humans. There is no assurance that Telomir-1 will proceed through development or will ultimately receive FDA approval for marketing.

