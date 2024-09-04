York IE: Winrate Launches to Help Companies Engage, Win and Retain Customers over Slack

York IE, an advisory and venture capital firm for technology companies, today announced Winrate as the newest member of its Labs program.

York IE provides hands-on, tech-enabled support to Winrate in the areas of product strategy and development, messaging and website development, and finance and corporate strategy through its advisory services practices. J.P. Morgan's Startup Banking business, which works closely with York IE and several of its Labs members, provides Winrate with treasury services, payments and billing solutions, and access to insights and technology bankers.

Winrate, the first Slack-native customer communications platform, will enable sellers and buyers to collaborate and share information throughout the full customer lifecycle in a more scalable and streamlined manner.

"The best way to help sellers improve their win rates is to meet them where they are, and that's in Slack," said Steve Travaglini, founder and CEO, Winrate. "It's a tremendous opportunity - one I'm excited to seize, working with J.P. Morgan and York IE."

Bringing a Founder's Vision to Life

As a non-technical founder, Travaglini is relying on the proven operational expertise of York IE to act as an extension of Winrate. Previously, he was chief revenue officer at contract management software provider LinkSquares, where he led the company to $50 million in annual recurring revenue.

"Founder market fit is one of the most important things we look for in startups, and Winrate has it in spades," said Kyle York, co-founder and CEO, York IE. "Steve's sales expertise makes him the perfect person to reduce friction for both sellers and buyers."

Support for Early-Stage Founders Uplifts the Startup Ecosystem

York IE Labs helps select inception-stage startups establish themselves, create valuable tech products and build successful, sustainable businesses. Unlike traditional incubators and accelerators, York IE works with its Labs companies throughout their complete lifecycles, providing ongoing support in the pursuit of making a generational impact.

York IE Labs works closely with J.P. Morgan's Startup Banking team, which is comprised of seasoned banking professionals as well as former founders, investors and startup mentors who understand the needs of Pre-Seed and Seed-stage companies in the Innovation Economy. J.P. Morgan offers early-stage founders a simple and seamless banking experience, and connections within and outside of the firm to help advance their networks and scale their businesses.

Shift Group, Quebic, SchoolBI and ProxyIQ are also members of York IE Labs. Previous member 4AM Demand was acquired by Xfactor.io, which remains a York IE advisory services client.

