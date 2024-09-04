Compassion Center Urges DEA to Reschedule Cannabis to Schedule III During December 2, 2024, Hearing

Compassion Center urges the DEA to reschedule cannabis to Schedule III of the Controlled Substances Act during the December 2, 2024, hearing. Backed by a 5,000-year history of medicinal use and modern scientific evidence, this move would align federal policies with current understanding, facilitate research, and improve patient access to cannabis therapies. Compassion Center advocates for a more enlightened, science-based approach to cannabis regulation that supports patient health and rights.

HILLSBORO, OR / ACCESSWIRE / September 4, 2024 / Compassion Center, a pioneering leader in integrative healthcare, mental health and patient advocacy, is calling on the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) to reschedule cannabis to Schedule III of the Controlled Substances Act (CSA) during the upcoming hearing on December 2, 2024. This critical move would recognize the growing body of scientific evidence supporting the therapeutic benefits of cannabis, and safety, while also acknowledging its long history as a viable and effective medicine.

A 5,000-Year Legacy of Healing

For over 5,000 years, cannabis plants have been utilized as a plant-based medicine, revered for its remarkable ability to promote health and well-being. Modern research has only begun to unlock the full potential of this ancient remedy, revealing its unique ability to work in harmony with the body's own endocannabinoid system-a complex network of receptors that regulates vital physiological processes.

Cannabis has demonstrated a remarkable capacity to induce apoptosis, the process by which unhealthy or cancerous cells are naturally eliminated from the body. Simultaneously, it fosters the growth of healthy cells, contributing to the maintenance of a balanced and thriving internal environment. These properties underscore the critical importance of reclassifying cannabis as a Schedule III substance, which would facilitate further research, support patient access, and align federal regulations with the current scientific understanding.

A Call for Science-Based Policy

The rescheduling of cannabis to a CSA Schedule III is a rational step that reflects the wealth of scientific data affirming its safety and efficacy. Numerous studies have documented cannabis's potential in treating a variety of conditions, including chronic pain, epilepsy, anxiety, and cancer. Its ability to act in synergy with the endocannabinoid system positions it as a cornerstone of integrative healthcare, offering a natural, effective alternative to conventional pharmaceuticals.

"The evidence is clear: cannabis is a safe, effective, and versatile medicine that has been used for millennia. It's time for our federal policies to reflect what science and patients have known for years," said Julie Monteiro, RN, BSK, President at Compassion Center. "Rescheduling the cannabis plant to a Schedule III will open doors to more comprehensive research and improve patient access, while ultimately leading to better health outcomes for millions of Americans."

Broad Support Across the Nation

Support for rescheduling cannabis is widespread and growing. Healthcare professionals, ancient healing-practitioners, researchers, patients, and advocates across the country are united in their call for a more science-based approach to cannabis regulation, if it is going to be regulated at all by government agencies. Moving cannabis to a CSA Schedule III will remove significant barriers to research, allowing scientists to explore its full therapeutic potential without the constraints currently imposed by its Schedule I status.

Rescheduling would also reduce the stigma associated with cannabis use, making it easier for patients to access this valuable medicine without fear of legal repercussions or social judgment. This shift would align federal policies with the reality that many states have already recognized- cannabis is a critical component of modern medicine and a healthy contributor to the economy.

A Turning Point in Healthcare

Compassion Center believes that the December 2, 2024, DEA hearing represents a turning point in the national conversation about medical cannabis. By embracing the scientific evidence and rescheduling cannabis to Schedule III, the DEA can play a pivotal role in advancing healthcare, supporting patient rights, and fostering a more enlightened approach to drug policy.

"We urge the DEA to take this historic opportunity to align federal policy with the overwhelming evidence supporting cannabis's medical value," added James "J.B." Creel, PgM, Chief Research Administrator of the CIFR: Community-Based Clinical Cannabis Evaluation & Research Network (CBCCERN). "The time to act is now. Let's embrace a 5,000-year-old medicine that is perfectly bioengineered to work with our bodies and improve our health."

About the Compassion Center and the Center for Incubation & Findings Research (CIFR)

Compassion Center, headquartered in Hillsboro, Oregon, is a pioneering force in integrative healthcare, mental health and patient advocacy, dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for individuals and patient populations worldwide. By offering individualized treatment plans that seamlessly combine allopathic, traditional, and alternative modalities, the Compassion Center addresses the physical, mental, and emotional well-being of its patients. Our mission is to innovate care approaches that foster better health outcomes and advocate for a brighter tomorrow for all those we serve.

Through its socioeconomic research institute, the Center for Incubation & Findings Research (CIFR), Compassion Center is committed to identifying, creating, fostering, and promoting socio-economic programs that address critical issues such as housing instability, food security, access to clean water, integrative healthcare, mental health, and education. CIFR leverages a variety of resources to empower a series of subordinate institutes to facilitate and implement positive, measurable change. By addressing barriers and disparities faced by marginalized and disadvantaged communities worldwide, we seek to redirect narratives towards a more inclusive and equitable future. Our aim is to improve the overall well-being of the communities we serve by tackling social determinants of health head-on.

CBCCERN (Community-Based Clinical Cannabis Evaluation & Research Network) is a pioneering research initiative dedicated to advancing the understanding and integration of cannabis-based therapies into mainstream healthcare. By collaborating with healthcare providers, researchers, and communities, CBCCERN conducts clinical evaluations, promotes evidence-based research, and develops innovative treatment protocols. The network aims to bridge the gap between traditional medicine and emerging cannabis therapies, ensuring safe, effective, and accessible care for patients worldwide.

