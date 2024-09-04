Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 4, 2024) - Burcon NutraScience Corporation (TSX: BU) (OTCQB: BRCNF) ("Burcon" or the "Company"), a global technology leader in the development of plant-based proteins for foods and beverages, today announced details for its upcoming virtual Annual General and Special Meeting (the "AGM") to be held on Wednesday, September 18, 2024 at 10:00 am Pacific Time.

To Attend the AGM Webcast

Shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders can attend the AGM and view the Company's presentation at:

https://meetnow.global/MFNPD5P

To Vote at the AGM

Burcon's Notice of Meeting, Management Proxy Circular (the "Circular") and the Form of Proxy (collectively the "Meeting Materials") were mailed on or about August 12, 2024. For shareholders who have not yet received the Meeting Materials, please contact your broker if you are a non-registered shareholder or contact Computershare if you are a registered shareholder.

Attending and voting at the AGM will only be available for registered shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders. Non-registered shareholders may login as a guest, however, they will not be able to vote.

In order to streamline the virtual meeting process, the Company is encouraging all shareholders to vote in advance of the meeting using the Voting Instruction Form or the Form of Proxy mailed with the Meeting Materials and to do so by 10:00 am Pacific Time on September 16, 2024.

To Submit Questions for the AGM

Shareholders wishing to have a question addressed at the AGM can submit them in advance to plam@burcon.ca. The Company will address these questions as part of the presentation by CEO Kip Underwood.

About Burcon NutraScience Corporation

Burcon is a global technology leader in the development of plant-based proteins for foods and beverages. Our proteins exhibit superior functionality, taste and nutrition, making them ideal ingredients for food formulators. With over two decades of experience, Burcon has amassed an extensive patent portfolio covering its novel plant-based proteins derived from pea, canola, soy, hemp and sunflower seeds, among other plant sources. Burcon is committed to delivering next-generation, best-in-class protein solutions, positioning itself as a key player in the rapidly expanding plant-based market. Supporting the growing trend towards a plant-based diet, Burcon offers sustainable protein ingredients that we believe are better for you and better for the planet. For more information, visit www.burcon.ca.

Forward-Looking Information Cautionary Statement

The TSX has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy of the content of the information contained herein. This press release contains forward-looking statements or forward-looking information within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements or forward-looking information involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performances, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements or forward-looking information can be identified by words such as "anticipate," "aim", "intend," "plan," "goal," "project," "estimate," "expect," "believe," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "could," "will" and similar references to future periods. All statements included in this release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements or information. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Burcon's plans and expectations include the implementation of our business model and growth strategies; trends and competition in our industry our future business development, financial condition and results of operations and our ability to obtain financing cost-effectively; potential changes of government regulations; and other risks and factors detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by Burcon with securities regulators and stock exchanges, including in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Burcon's annual information form for the year ended March 31, 2024 and its other public filings with Canadian securities regulators on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking statements or information. Any forward-looking statement or information speaks only as of the date on which it was made, and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, Burcon disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Although Burcon believes the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and, accordingly, investors should not rely on such statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/222030

SOURCE: Burcon NutraScience Corporation