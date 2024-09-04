DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc.: DICK'S Sporting Goods Reports Second Quarter Results; Raises 2024 Outlook

- Delivers 4.5% Comparable Sales Growth -

- Delivers Double-Digit EBT Margin of 13.9% -

Delivered net sales of $3.47 billion, up 7.8% versus the prior year including the expected benefit from the calendar shift of approximately $95 million





Reported earnings per diluted share of $4.37, up 55% versus the prior year





Raises full year 2024 guidance for comparable sales growth to a range of 2.5% to 3.5%, up from 2.0% to 3.0% previously





Raises full year 2024 earnings per diluted share guidance to a range of $13.55 to 13.90, up from $13.35 to 13.75 previously

"Our strong second quarter demonstrated the continued success of our long-term strategies and how DICK'S is truly differentiated within the industry. We are very enthusiastic about the significant growth opportunities ahead of us, including House of Sport and the repositioning of our portfolio. The future of our business is very bright, and I'd like to thank all our teammates for their strong execution in Q2 and for their dedication to DICK'S Sporting Goods."

Ed Stack, Executive Chairman

"We delivered a very strong second quarter. Powered by our compelling omni-channel athlete experience, differentiated product assortment, best-in-class teammate experience and our ability to create deep engagement with the DICK'S brand, we are driving sustained top-line momentum and gaining market share. Our Q2 comps were driven by growth in average ticket and transactions, and with growth in sales, gross margin expansion and SG&A leverage, we delivered EBT margin of nearly 14%. Because of our strong Q2 performance and the confidence we have in our business, we are again raising our full year outlook."

Lauren Hobart, President and Chief Executive Officer

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE: DKS), the largest U.S. based full-line omni-channel sporting goods retailer, today reported sales and earnings results for the second quarter ended August 3, 2024.

Second Quarter Operating Results (dollars in millions, except per share data) 13 Weeks Ended Change (1) August 3, 2024 July 29, 2023 Net sales (2) $ 3,474 $ 3,224 $ 250 7.8 % Comparable sales (2) (3) 4.5 % 2.0 %

Income before income taxes (4) $ 482 $ 326 $ 156 48 % Income before income taxes (4) (% of net sales) 13.9 % 10.1 % 378 bps Effective tax rate 24.9 % 25.0 % (12) bps Net income $ 362 $ 244 $ 118 48 % Earnings per diluted share (2) $ 4.37 $ 2.82 $ 1.55 55 %



























Year-to-Date Operating Results (dollars in millions, except per share data) 26 Weeks Ended Change (1) August 3, 2024 July 29, 2023 Net sales (2) $ 6,492 $ 6,066 $ 426 7.0 % Comparable sales (2) (3) 4.9 % 2.7 %

Income before income taxes (4) $ 825 $ 654 $ 171 26 % Income before income taxes (4) (% of net sales) 12.7 % 10.8 % 192 bps Effective tax rate 22.7 % 16.1 % 662 bps Net income $ 638 $ 549 $ 89 16 % Earnings per diluted share (2) $ 7.67 $ 6.23 $ 1.44 23 %















Balance Sheet (in millions) As of August 3, 2024 As of July 29, 2023 $ Change (1) % Change (1) Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,692 $ 1,902 $ (210) (11) % Inventories, net $ 3,178 $ 2,851 $ 327 11 % Total debt (5) $ 1,484 $ 1,483 $ 1 - %



Capital Allocation (in millions) 26 Weeks Ended $ Change (1) % Change (1) August 3, 2024 July 29, 2023 Share repurchases (6) $ 164 $ 260 $ (97) (37) % Dividends paid (7) $ 183 $ 189 $ (6) (3) % Gross capital expenditures $ 372 $ 249 $ 124 50 % Net capital expenditures (8) $ 326 $ 218 $ 108 50 %

Notes

1. Column may not recalculate due to rounding. 2. Due to the 53rd week in fiscal 2023, there is a one-week shift in the fiscal 2024 calendar compared to the prior year, which favorably impacted net sales comparisons for the second quarter by approximately $95 million, or approximately $0.30 per diluted share, and the year-to-date period by approximately $140 million, or approximately $0.45 per diluted share. Comparable sales for fiscal 2024 are calculated by shifting the prior year period by one week to compare similar calendar weeks. 3. Beginning in fiscal 2024, we revised our method for calculating comparable sales to include GameChanger revenue. Prior year information has been revised to reflect this change for comparability purposes. See additional details as furnished in Exhibit 99.2 of the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K, filed with the SEC on March 14, 2024. 4. Also referred to by management as earnings before income taxes ("EBT"). 5. The Company had no outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facility in 2024 and 2023. 6. During the 26 weeks ended August 3, 2024, the Company repurchased 0.8 million shares of its common stock under its share repurchase program at an average price of $204.40 per share, for a total cost of $163.6 million. The Company has $616.0 million remaining under its authorization as of August 3, 2024. 7. The Company declared and paid quarterly dividends of $1.10 per share in fiscal 2024 and $1.00 per share in fiscal 2023. 8. For additional information, see GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations included in tables later in the release under the heading "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations."

Quarterly Dividend

On September 3, 2024, the Company's Board of Directors authorized and declared a quarterly dividend in the amount of $1.10 per share on the Company's common stock and Class B common stock. The dividend is payable in cash on October 4, 2024 to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 20, 2024.

Full Year 2024 Outlook

The Company's Full Year Outlook for 2024 is presented below:

Metric 2024 Outlook Earnings per diluted share ? $13.55 to 13.90 • Based on approximately 83 million diluted shares outstanding • Based on an effective tax rate of approximately 23% Net sales ? $13.1 billion to 13.2 billion Comparable sales ? Growth of 2.5% to 3.5% Capital expenditures ? Approximately $900 million on a gross basis ? Approximately $800 million on a net basis

Store Count and Square Footage

The following tables summarize store activity for the periods indicated:



26 Weeks Ended August 3, 2024 26 Weeks Ended July 29, 2023 DICK'S

Sporting

Goods Specialty

Concept Stores

(1) Total (2) DICK'S

Sporting

Goods Specialty

Concept Stores

(1) Total (2) Beginning stores 724 131 855 728 125 853 Q1 New stores 1 3 4 - - - Q2 New stores 2 5 7 - 1 1 Stores acquired - - - - 12 12 Closed stores 2 3 5 3 3 6 Ending stores 725 (3) 136 861 725 135 860 Relocated stores 5 1 6 10 1 11

Square Footage: (in millions) DICK'S Sporting Goods Specialty Concept

Stores (1) Total (2)(4) Q1 2023 39.2 3.4 42.6 Q2 2023 39.0 3.4 42.4 Q3 2023 39.2 3.6 42.7 Q4 2023 39.3 3.4 42.7 Q1 2024 39.4 3.5 42.9 Q2 2024 39.6 3.7 43.2





(1) Includes our Golf Galaxy, Public Lands, Going Going Gone! and other specialty concept stores. As of August 3, 2024, we operated 108 Golf Galaxy stores, 8 Public Lands stores, and 20 Going Going Gone! stores. As of July 29, 2023, we operated 97 Golf Galaxy stores, 7 Public Lands stores, 16 Going Going Gone! stores and other specialty concept stores. In some markets, we operate DICK'S Sporting Goods stores adjacent to our specialty concept stores on the same property with a pass-through for our athletes. We refer to this format as a "combo store" and include combo store openings within both the DICK'S Sporting Goods and specialty concept store reconciliations, as applicable. As of August 3, 2024, the Company operated 19 combo stores. (2) Excludes temporary value chain locations, of which the Company operated 32 and 38 as of August 3, 2024 and July 29, 2023, respectively. (3) As of August 3, 2024, includes 14 DICK'S House of Sport stores, with two new openings during the first quarter of fiscal 2024, one of which was relocated from a prior store location. (4) Column may not recalculate due to rounding.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to reporting the Company's financial results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), the Company reports certain financial results that differ from what is reported under GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures include non-GAAP EBT margin, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP earnings per diluted share and net capital expenditures, which management believes provides investors with useful supplemental information to evaluate the Company's ongoing operations and to compare with past and future periods. Furthermore, management believes that adjustments related to its deferred compensation plans enables investors to better understand its selling, general and administrative expense trends excluding non-cash changes in our deferred compensation plan investment fair values from market fluctuations that are offset within other income. Management also uses these non-GAAP measures internally for forecasting, budgeting, and measuring its operating performance. These measures should be viewed as supplementing, and not as an alternative or substitute for, the Company's financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP. The methods used by the Company to calculate its non-GAAP financial measures may differ significantly from methods used by other companies to compute similar measures. As a result, any non-GAAP financial measures presented herein may not be comparable to similar measures provided by other companies. A reconciliation of the Company's non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are provided below and on the Company's website at investors.DICKS.com.

Forward-Looking Statements Involving Known and Unknown Risks and Uncertainties

This release contains forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified as those that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future results or performance and by forward-looking words such as "believe", "anticipate", "expect", "estimate", "predict", "intend", "plan", "project", "goal", "will", "will be", "will continue", "will result", "could", "may", "might" or any variations of such words or other words with similar meanings. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and change based on various important factors, many of which may be beyond the Company's control. The Company's future performance and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be relied upon by investors as a prediction of actual results. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding, among other things, the Company's future performance, including 2024 outlook for earnings, sales, and capital expenditures; our growth opportunities, including sales and earnings through positive comps, higher gross margin and SG&A leverage; the repositioning of our real estate portfolio; access to differentiated products; execution of our core strategies; demand from our athletes; expected share repurchases; the expected increased dividend on an annualized basis; and the health and positioning of our inventory.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: macroeconomic conditions, inflation, elevated interest rates and recessionary pressures, adverse changes in consumer disposable income, reinstatement of student loan payments, consumer confidence and perception of economic conditions, including the instability in the banking sector, geopolitical conflicts (including the conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East) and the threat or outbreak of further conflicts, terrorism or public unrest and changes in consumer discretionary spending; changes in the competitive market and competition amongst retailers and increasing direct competition from vendors; fluctuations in product costs and availability; international risks and costs, including foreign trade issues, currency exchange rate fluctuations, shipment delays and supply chain disruptions and political instability; changes in consumer demand or shopping patterns and the ability to identify new trends and have the right trending products in stores and online; our investments in vertical brand offerings and new specialty concept stores; our investments in GameChanger, our sports technology platform; reputational harm or negative reactions from customers, vendors and stockholders regarding Company policy changes or advocacy efforts related to social and political issues; investments in strategic plans and initiatives not producing the anticipated benefits within the expected time-frame or at all; an ability to execute our real estate strategy and risks associated with the brick and mortar retail store model; risks related to our distribution and fulfillment network; unauthorized disclosure of sensitive or confidential customer information or disruptions or other problems with our information systems, including our eCommerce platform; our ability to hire and retain quality teammates, including store managers and sales associates, increasing labor costs or the loss of key personnel; weather-related risks and seasonality of certain categories of the Company's operations; our ability to protect against inventory shrink; the ability of suppliers, distributors and manufacturers to provide us with sufficient quantities of quality product in a timely fashion; changes in existing tax, labor, foreign trade and other laws and regulations, including those imposing new taxes, surcharges, and tariffs, and compliance with such laws and regulations; product safety and labeling concerns; various types of litigation and other claims and sufficient insurance with respect thereto; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights or claims of infringement by third parties; the performance of professional sports teams and other factors relating to professional sports leagues and key athletes; and the availability of adequate capital; the issuance of quarterly cash dividends and our repurchase activity, if any; and obligations and other provisions related to our indebtedness.

For additional information on these and other factors that could affect the Company's actual results, see the risk factors set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including the most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the SEC on March 28, 2024. The Company disclaims and does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement in this press release, except as required by applicable law or regulation. Forward-looking statements included in this release are made as of the date of this release.

Conference Call Info

The Company will host a conference call today at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the second quarter results. Investors will have the opportunity to listen to the earnings conference call over the internet through the Company's website located at investors.DICKS.com. To listen to the live call, please go to the website at least fifteen minutes early to register, download, and install any necessary audio software. For those who cannot listen to the live webcast, it will be archived on the Company's website for approximately twelve months.

About DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc.

DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS) creates confidence and excitement by inspiring, supporting and personally equipping all athletes to achieve their dreams. Founded in 1948 and headquartered in Pittsburgh, the leading omnichannel retailer serves athletes and outdoor enthusiasts in more than 850 DICK'S Sporting Goods, Golf Galaxy, Public Lands, Going Going Gone! and Warehouse Sale stores, online, and through the DICK'S mobile app. DICK'S also owns and operates DICK'S House of Sport and Golf Galaxy Performance Center, as well as GameChanger, a youth sports mobile platform for live streaming, scheduling, communications and scorekeeping.

Driven by its belief that sports have the power to change lives, DICK'S has been a longtime champion for youth sports and, together with its Foundation, has donated millions of dollars to support under-resourced teams and athletes through the Sports Matter program and other community-based initiatives. Additional information about DICK'S business, corporate giving, sustainability efforts and employment opportunities can be found on dicks.com , investors.dicks.com , sportsmatter.org , dickssportinggoods.jobs and on Instagram , TikTok , Facebook and X .

DICK'S SPORTING GOODS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - UNAUDITED (In thousands, except per share data)





13 Weeks Ended



August 3,

2024

% of Sales (1)

July 29,

2023

% of Sales (1)

















Net sales

$ 3,473,635

100.00 %

$ 3,223,643

100.00 % Cost of goods sold, including occupancy and

distribution costs

2,197,935

63.27

2,114,167

65.58

















GROSS PROFIT

1,275,700

36.73

1,109,476

34.42

















Selling, general and administrative expenses

796,673

22.93

764,788

23.72 Pre-opening expenses

8,931

0.26

32,929

1.02

















INCOME FROM OPERATIONS

470,096

13.53

311,759

9.67

















Interest expense

13,521

0.39

14,384

0.45 Other (income) expense

(25,756)

(0.74)

(28,499)

(0.88)

















INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

482,331

13.89

325,874

10.11

















Provision for income taxes

120,101

3.46

81,543

2.53

















NET INCOME

$ 362,230

10.43 %

$ 244,331

7.58 %

















EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE:















Basic

$ 4.50





$ 2.90



Diluted

$ 4.37





$ 2.82





















WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES

OUTSTANDING:















Basic

80,432





84,142



Diluted

82,814





86,783





















(1) Column does not add due to rounding



Beginning in 2024, the Company included grand opening advertising costs within pre-opening expenses, which were historically included within selling, general and administrative expenses. Prior period amounts have been reclassified to conform to our current year presentation.

DICK'S SPORTING GOODS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - UNAUDITED (In thousands, except per share data)





26 Weeks Ended



August 3,

2024

% of Sales (1)

July 29,

2023

% of Sales

















Net sales

$ 6,492,019

100.00 %

$ 6,065,823

100.00 % Cost of goods sold, including occupancy and

distribution costs

4,121,025

63.48

3,927,731

64.75

















GROSS PROFIT

2,370,994

36.52

2,138,092

35.25

















Selling, general and administrative expenses

1,540,071

23.72

1,458,632

24.05 Pre-opening expenses

30,027

0.46

42,078

0.69

















INCOME FROM OPERATIONS

800,896

12.34

637,382

10.51

















Interest expense

27,357

0.42

29,427

0.49 Other (income) expense

(51,148)

(0.79)

(46,206)

(0.76)

















INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

824,687

12.70

654,161

10.78

















Provision for income taxes

187,162

2.88

105,181

1.73

















NET INCOME

$ 637,525

9.82 %

$ 548,980

9.05 %

















EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE:















Basic

$ 7.92





$ 6.57



Diluted

$ 7.67





$ 6.23





















WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES

OUTSTANDING:















Basic

80,507





83,607



Diluted

83,080





88,224







































(1) Column does not add due to rounding



Beginning in 2024, the Company included grand opening advertising costs within pre-opening expenses, which were historically included within selling, general and administrative expenses. Prior period amounts have been reclassified to conform to our current year presentation.

DICK'S SPORTING GOODS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS - UNAUDITED (In thousands)





August 3,

2024

July 29,

2023

February 3,

2024 ASSETS











CURRENT ASSETS:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 1,691,899

$ 1,901,903

$ 1,801,220 Accounts receivable, net

168,495

139,842

114,877 Income taxes receivable

11,410

13,795

4,108 Inventories, net

3,178,024

2,851,366

2,848,797 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

130,707

115,138

121,047 Total current assets

5,180,535

5,022,044

4,890,049













Property and equipment, net

1,862,206

1,520,678

1,638,161 Operating lease assets

2,346,020

2,269,101

2,257,482 Intangible assets, net

56,520

62,993

56,663 Goodwill

245,857

250,503

245,857 Deferred income taxes

31,928

24,278

37,846 Other assets

212,893

207,767

185,694 TOTAL ASSETS

$ 9,935,959

$ 9,357,364

$ 9,311,752













LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY











CURRENT LIABILITIES:











Accounts payable

$ 1,426,650

$ 1,320,662

$ 1,288,728 Accrued expenses

604,372

597,740

551,369 Operating lease liabilities

489,511

499,189

492,856 Income taxes payable

58,454

52,699

54,508 Deferred revenue and other liabilities

342,019

305,389

364,933 Total current liabilities

2,921,006

2,775,679

2,752,394 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:











Revolving credit borrowings

-

-

- Senior notes

1,483,734

1,482,794

1,483,260 Long-term operating lease liabilities

2,423,264

2,276,037

2,287,714 Other long-term liabilities

183,070

178,493

171,103 Total long-term liabilities

4,090,068

3,937,324

3,942,077 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES











STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:











Common stock

568

602

568 Class B common stock

236

236

236 Additional paid-in capital

1,463,498

1,419,628

1,448,855 Retained earnings

6,045,601

5,255,787

5,588,914 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(465)

(277)

(329) Treasury stock, at cost

(4,584,553)

(4,031,615)

(4,420,963) Total stockholders' equity

2,924,885

2,644,361

2,617,281 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$ 9,935,959

$ 9,357,364

$ 9,311,752















DICK'S SPORTING GOODS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS - UNAUDITED (In thousands)





26 Weeks Ended



August 3,

2024

July 29,

2023 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:







Net income

$ 637,525

$ 548,980 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating

activities:







Depreciation and amortization

189,219

168,900 Amortization of deferred financing fees and debt discount

1,162

1,210 Deferred income taxes

5,918

16,911 Stock-based compensation

32,812

28,006 Other, net

2,443

(1,464) Changes in assets and liabilities:







Accounts receivable

(34,396)

(30,311) Inventories

(329,227)

16,254 Prepaid expenses and other assets

(10,464)

(10,088) Accounts payable

141,555

14,404 Accrued expenses

5,450

14,004 Income taxes payable / receivable

(3,356)

17,671 Construction allowances provided by landlords

46,556

30,995 Deferred revenue and other liabilities

(22,501)

(35,648) Operating lease assets and liabilities

(36,548)

(86,331) Net cash provided by operating activities

626,148

693,493 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:







Capital expenditures

(372,105)

(248,560) Proceeds from sale of other assets

8,775

27,500 Other investing activities

(3,548)

(47,719) Net cash used in investing activities

(366,878)

(268,779) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:







Principal paid in connection with exchange of convertible senior notes

-

(137) Payments on finance lease obligations

-

(401) Proceeds from exercise of stock options

12,950

13,332 Minimum tax withholding requirements

(31,111)

(96,992) Cash paid for treasury stock

(163,567)

(260,438) Cash dividends paid to stockholders

(183,094)

(189,110) (Decrease) increase in bank overdraft

(3,633)

86,574 Net cash used in financing activities

(368,455)

(447,172) EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

(136)

(25) NET DECREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

(109,321)

(22,483) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF PERIOD

1,801,220

1,924,386 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, END OF PERIOD

$ 1,691,899

$ 1,901,903

DICK'S SPORTING GOODS, INC. GAAP to NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS - UNAUDITED Non-GAAP Net Income and Earnings Per Share Reconciliations (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)



13 Weeks Ended August 3, 2024













Selling, general

and

administrative

expenses Other

(income)

expense Income

before

income taxes Net income Earnings per

diluted share GAAP Basis $ 796,673 $ (25,756) $ 482,331 $ 362,230 $ 4.37 % of Net Sales 22.93 % (0.74) % 13.89 % 10.43 %

Deferred compensation plan

adjustments (1) (10,399) 10,399 - -

Non-GAAP Basis $ 786,274 $ (15,357) $ 482,331 $ 362,230 $ 4.37 % of Net Sales 22.64 % (0.44) % 13.89 % 10.43 %

(1)Includes non-cash changes in fair value of employee deferred compensation plan investments held in rabbi trusts.



26 Weeks Ended August 3, 2024













Selling, general

and

administrative

expenses Other

(income)

expense Income

before

income taxes Net income Earnings per

diluted share GAAP Basis $ 1,540,071 $ (51,148) $ 824,687 $ 637,525 $ 7.67 % of Net Sales 23.72 % (0.79) % 12.70 % 9.82 %

Deferred compensation plan

adjustments (1) (14,146) 14,146 - -

Non-GAAP Basis $ 1,525,925 $ (37,002) $ 824,687 $ 637,525 $ 7.67 % of Net Sales 23.50 % (0.57) % 12.70 % 9.82 %

(1)Includes non-cash changes in fair value of employee deferred compensation plan investments held in rabbi trusts.



13 Weeks Ended July 29, 2023













Selling, general

and

administrative

expenses Other

(income)

expense Income

before

income taxes Net income Earnings per

diluted share GAAP Basis $ 764,788 $ (28,499) $ 325,874 $ 244,331 $ 2.82 % of Net Sales 23.72 % (0.88) % 10.11 % 7.58 %

Deferred compensation plan

adjustments (1) (9,730) 9,730 - -

Non-GAAP Basis $ 755,058 $ (18,769) $ 325,874 $ 244,331 $ 2.82 % of Net Sales 23.42 % (0.58) % 10.11 % 7.58 %

(1)Includes non-cash changes in fair value of employee deferred compensation plan investments held in rabbi trusts.



26 Weeks Ended July 29, 2023













Selling, general

and

administrative

expenses Other

(income)

expense Income

before

income taxes Net income Earnings per

diluted share GAAP Basis $ 1,458,632 $ (46,206) $ 654,161 $ 548,980 $ 6.23 % of Net Sales 24.05 % (0.76) % 10.78 % 9.05 %

Deferred compensation plan

adjustments (1) (9,909) 9,909 - -

Non-GAAP Basis $ 1,448,723 $ (36,297) $ 654,161 $ 548,980 $ 6.23 % of Net Sales 23.88 % (0.60) % 10.78 % 9.05 %

(1)Includes non-cash changes in fair value of employee deferred compensation plan investments held in rabbi trusts.

Reconciliation of Gross Capital Expenditures to Net Capital Expenditures (in thousands) The following table represents a reconciliation of the Company's gross capital expenditures to its capital expenditures, net

of construction allowances.





26 Weeks Ended



August 3,

2024

July 29,

2023 Gross capital expenditures

$ (372,105)

$ (248,560) Construction allowances provided by landlords

46,556

30,995 Net capital expenditures

$ (325,549)

$ (217,565)

SOURCE DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc.