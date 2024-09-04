HANOVER, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ciena® Corporation (NYSE: CIEN), a networking systems, services and software company, today announced unaudited financial results for its fiscal third quarter ended July 27, 2024.

Q3 Revenue : $942.3 million

: $942.3 million Q3 Net Income per Share: $0.10 GAAP; $0.35 adjusted (non-GAAP)

$0.10 GAAP; $0.35 adjusted (non-GAAP) Share Repurchases: Repurchased approximately 0.6 million shares of common stock for an aggregate price of $29.0 million during the quarter

"We delivered strong results for the fiscal third quarter that reflect growing momentum with cloud providers and continued gradual recovery with service providers," said Gary Smith, president and CEO, Ciena. "With leading innovation that is well-aligned with our customers' focus on building cloud and AI-capable infrastructures, we are well-positioned to continue to gain share and deliver profitable growth."

For the fiscal third quarter 2024, Ciena reported revenue of $942.3 million as compared to $1.07 billion for the fiscal third quarter 2023.

Ciena's GAAP net income for the fiscal third quarter 2024 was $14.2 million, or $0.10 per diluted common share, which compares to a GAAP net income of $29.7 million, or $0.20 per diluted common share, for the fiscal third quarter 2023.

Ciena's adjusted (non-GAAP) net income for the fiscal third quarter 2024 was $50.8 million, or $0.35 per diluted common share, which compares to an adjusted (non-GAAP) net income of $89.1 million, or $0.59 per diluted common share, for the fiscal third quarter 2023.

Fiscal Third Quarter 2024 Performance Summary

The tables below (in millions, except percentage data) provide comparisons of certain quarterly results to the prior year. Appendices A and B set forth reconciliations between the GAAP and adjusted (non-GAAP) measures contained in this release.

GAAP Results (unaudited) Q3 Q3 Period Change FY 2024 FY 2023 Y-T-Y* Revenue $ 942.3 $ 1,067.9 (11.8 )% Gross margin 42.9 % 42.0 % 0.9 % Operating expense $ 377.2 $ 370.7 1.7 % Operating margin 2.9 % 7.3 % (4.4 )%

Non-GAAP Results (unaudited) Q3 Q3 Period Change FY 2024 FY 2023 Y-T-Y* Revenue $ 942.3 $ 1,067.9 (11.8 )% Adj. gross margin 43.7 % 42.7 % 1.0 % Adj. operating expense $ 336.0 $ 327.9 2.5 % Adj. operating margin 8.0 % 12.0 % (4.0 )% Adj. EBITDA $ 98.5 $ 151.3 (34.9 )%

* Denotes % change, or in the case of margin, absolute change

Revenue by Segment (unaudited) Q3 FY 2024 Q3 FY 2023 Revenue %** Revenue %** Networking Platforms Optical Networking $ 606.8 64.4 $ 719.0 67.3 Routing and Switching 92.7 9.8 127.6 11.9 Total Networking Platforms 699.5 74.2 846.6 79.2 Platform Software and Services 83.2 8.9 78.9 7.4 Blue Planet Automation Software and Services 25.8 2.7 13.1 1.3 Global Services Maintenance Support and Training 74.4 7.9 72.9 6.8 Installation and Deployment 46.5 4.9 46.8 4.4 Consulting and Network Design 12.9 1.4 9.6 0.9 Total Global Services 133.8 14.2 129.3 12.1 Total $ 942.3 100.0 $ 1,067.9 100.0

** Denotes % of total revenue

Additional Performance Metrics for Fiscal Third Quarter 2024

Revenue by Geographic Region (unaudited) Q3 FY 2024 Q3 FY 2023 Revenue % ** Revenue % ** Americas $ 718.6 76.3 $ 749.5 70.2 Europe, Middle East and Africa 135.0 14.3 152.8 14.3 Asia Pacific 88.7 9.4 165.6 15.5 Total $ 942.3 100.0 $ 1,067.9 100.0

** Denotes % of total revenue

Two 10%-plus customers represented a total 26.6% of revenue

Cash and investments totaled $1.2 billion

Cash flow used in operations totaled $159.4 million

Average days' sales outstanding (DSOs) were 100

Accounts receivable, net balance was $899.9 million

Unbilled contract asset, net balance was $142.8 million

Inventories totaled $937.4 million, including: Raw materials: $612.7 million Work in process: $44.4 million Finished goods: $314.0 million Deferred cost of sales: $36.0 million Reserve for excess and obsolescence: $(69.7) million

Product inventory turns were 1.8

Headcount totaled 8,781

Supplemental Materials and Live Web Broadcast of Unaudited Fiscal Third Quarter 2024 Results

Today, Wednesday, September 4, 2024, in conjunction with this announcement, Ciena has posted to the Quarterly Results page of the Investor Relations section of its website certain related supporting materials for its unaudited fiscal third quarter 2024 results.

Ciena's management will also host a discussion today with investors and financial analysts that will include the Company's outlook. The live audio web broadcast beginning at 8:30 a.m. Eastern will be accessible via www.ciena.com. An archived replay of the live broadcast will be available shortly following its conclusion on the Investor Relations page of Ciena's website.

Notes to Investors

Forward-Looking Statements. You are encouraged to review the Investors section of our website, where we routinely post press releases, Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") filings, recent news, financial results, supplemental financial information, and other announcements. From time to time we exclusively post material information to this website along with other disclosure channels that we use. This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements are based on current expectations, forecasts, assumptions and other information available to the Company as of the date hereof. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding Ciena's expectations, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future and can be identified by forward-looking words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "should," "will," and "would" or similar words. Forward-looking statements in this release include: "We delivered strong results for the fiscal third quarter that reflect growing momentum with cloud providers and continued gradual recovery with service providers. With leading innovation that is well-aligned with our customers' focus on building cloud and AI-capable infrastructures, we are well-positioned to continue to gain share and deliver profitable growth."

Ciena's actual results, performance or events may differ materially from these forward-looking statements made or implied due to a number of risks and uncertainties relating to Ciena's business, including: the effect of broader economic and market conditions on our customers, their spending and their businesses and markets; our ability to execute our business and growth strategies; the impact of macroeconomic conditions and global supply chain constraints or disruptions including increased supply costs and lead times; the impact of the introduction of new technologies by us or our competitors; seasonality and the timing and size of customer orders, their delivery dates and our ability to recognize revenue relating to such sales; the level of competitive pressure we encounter; the product, customer and geographic mix of sales within the period; changes in foreign currency exchange rates; factors beyond our control such as natural disasters, climate change, acts of war or terrorism, geopolitical tensions or events, including but not limited to the ongoing conflicts between Ukraine and Russia, and Israel and Hamas, and public health emergencies or epidemics, including the COVID-19 pandemic; changes in tax or trade regulations, including the imposition of tariffs, duties or efforts to withdraw from or materially modify international trade agreements; cyberattacks, data breaches or other security incidents involving our enterprise network environment or our products; regulatory changes, litigation involving our intellectual property or government investigations; and the other risk factors disclosed in Ciena's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) including its Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on December 15, 2023 and included in its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the third quarter of fiscal 2024 to be filed with the SEC. Ciena assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking information included in this press release.

Non-GAAP Presentation of Quarterly and Annual Results. This release includes non-GAAP measures of Ciena's gross profit, operating expense, income from operations, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), Adjusted EBITDA, and measures of net income and net income per share. In evaluating the operating performance of Ciena's business, management excludes certain charges and credits that are required by GAAP. These items share one or more of the following characteristics: they are unusual and Ciena does not expect them to recur in the ordinary course of its business; they do not involve the expenditure of cash; they are unrelated to the ongoing operation of the business in the ordinary course; or their magnitude and timing is largely outside of Ciena's control. Management believes that the non-GAAP measures below provide management and investors useful information and meaningful insight to the operating performance of the business. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to Ciena's GAAP results and these measures are not intended to be a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Ciena's non-GAAP measures and the related adjustments may differ from non-GAAP measures used by other companies and should only be used to evaluate Ciena's results of operations in conjunction with our corresponding GAAP results. To the extent not previously disclosed in a prior Ciena financial results press release, Appendices A and B to this press release set forth a complete GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures contained in this release.

About Ciena. Ciena (NYSE: CIEN) is a global leader in networking systems, services, and software. We build the most adaptive networks in the industry, enabling customers to anticipate and meet ever-increasing digital demands. For three-plus decades, Ciena has brought our humanity to our relentless pursuit of innovation. Prioritizing collaborative relationships with our customers, partners, and communities, we create flexible, open, and sustainable networks that better serve all users-today and into the future. For updates on Ciena, follow us on LinkedIn, X, the Ciena Insights blog, or visit www.ciena.com.

CIENA CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended July 27, July 29, July 27, July 29, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue: Products $ 729,503 $ 865,197 $ 2,266,596 $ 2,678,242 Services 212,805 202,689 624,247 578,820 Total revenue 942,308 1,067,886 2,890,843 3,257,062 Cost of goods sold: Products 433,533 516,900 1,315,737 1,559,120 Services 104,830 102,045 315,538 305,372 Total cost of goods sold 538,363 618,945 1,631,275 1,864,492 Gross profit 403,945 448,941 1,259,568 1,392,570 Operating expenses: Research and development 188,888 189,392 571,537 561,115 Selling and marketing 121,520 118,266 373,749 367,156 General and administrative 58,248 49,349 162,504 151,184 Significant asset impairments and restructuring costs 1,361 4,174 21,987 16,625 Amortization of intangible assets 7,185 9,487 22,384 26,773 Acquisition and integration costs - 59 - 3,474 Total operating expenses 377,202 370,727 1,152,161 1,126,327 Income from operations 26,743 78,214 107,407 266,243 Interest and other income, net 14,013 10,187 36,460 50,711 Interest expense (24,401 ) (24,060 ) (72,038 ) (63,819 ) Income before income taxes 16,355 64,341 71,829 253,135 Provision for income taxes 2,125 34,608 24,901 89,507 Net income $ 14,230 $ 29,733 $ 46,928 $ 163,628 Net Income per Common Share Basic net income per common share $ 0.10 $ 0.20 $ 0.32 $ 1.09 Diluted net income per potential common share $ 0.10 $ 0.20 $ 0.32 $ 1.09 Weighted average basic common shares outstanding 144,394 149,690 144,876 149,472 Weighted average dilutive potential common shares outstanding 1 145,361 149,977 145,795 149,867

1 Weighted average dilutive potential common shares outstanding used in calculating GAAP diluted net income per potential common share includes the following number of shares underlying certain stock option and stock unit awards: (i) 1.0 million and 0.9 million for the third quarter and first nine months of fiscal 2024, respectively, and (ii) 0.3 million and 0.4 million for the third quarter and first nine months of fiscal 2023, respectively.

CIENA CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except share data) (unaudited) July 27,

2024 October 28,

2023 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 883,365 $ 1,010,618 Short-term investments 217,810 104,753 Accounts receivable, net 899,877 1,003,876 Inventories, net 937,399 1,050,838 Prepaid expenses and other 600,008 405,694 Total current assets 3,538,459 3,575,779 Long-term investments 111,833 134,278 Equipment, building, furniture and fixtures, net 299,161 280,147 Operating lease right-of-use assets 28,717 35,140 Goodwill 444,791 444,765 Other intangible assets, net 174,974 205,627 Deferred tax asset, net 831,682 809,306 Other long-term assets 145,513 116,453 Total assets $ 5,575,130 $ 5,601,495 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 316,599 $ 317,828 Accrued liabilities and other short-term obligations 347,238 431,419 Deferred revenue 179,457 154,419 Operating lease liabilities 15,565 16,655 Current portion of long-term debt 11,700 11,700 Total current liabilities 870,559 932,021 Long-term deferred revenue 77,628 74,041 Other long-term obligations 171,014 170,407 Long-term operating lease liabilities 26,742 33,259 Long-term debt, net 1,538,315 1,543,406 Total liabilities 2,684,258 2,753,134 Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock - par value $0.01; 20,000,000 shares authorized; zero shares issued and outstanding - - Common stock - par value $0.01; 290,000,000 shares authorized; 144,426,873 and 144,829,938 shares issued and outstanding 1,444 1,448 Additional paid-in capital 6,260,095 6,262,083 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (40,192 ) (37,767 ) Accumulated deficit (3,330,475 ) (3,377,403 ) Total stockholders' equity 2,890,872 2,848,361 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 5,575,130 $ 5,601,495

CIENA CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) (unaudited) Nine Months Ended July 27, July 29, 2024 2023 Cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities: Net income $ 46,928 $ 163,628 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation of equipment, building, furniture and fixtures, and amortization of leasehold improvements 68,997 69,213 Share-based compensation expense 115,433 95,405 Amortization of intangible assets 30,675 36,274 Deferred taxes (19,909 ) (64,005 ) Provision for inventory excess and obsolescence 35,400 18,767 Provision for warranty 14,708 18,860 Gain on equity investments, net - (26,368 ) Other 11,968 13,694 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 92,421 (80,399 ) Inventories 78,220 (262,345 ) Prepaid expenses and other (221,823 ) 72,062 Operating lease right-of-use assets 8,963 11,003 Accounts payable, accruals and other obligations (112,352 ) (133,880 ) Deferred revenue 28,833 57,547 Short and long-term operating lease liabilities (13,290 ) (16,596 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 165,172 (27,140 ) Cash flows used in investing activities: Payments for equipment, furniture, fixtures and intellectual property (53,098 ) (83,422 ) Purchases of investments (197,303 ) (119,240 ) Proceeds from sales and maturities of investments 114,899 150,646 Settlement of foreign currency forward contracts, net (362 ) (3,272 ) Purchase of equity investments (21,682 ) - Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired - (230,048 ) Net cash used in investing activities (157,546 ) (285,336 ) Cash flows provided by (used in) financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of term loan, net - 497,500 Payment of long term debt (5,850 ) (6,448 ) Payment of debt issuance costs (2,554 ) (5,422 ) Payment of finance lease obligations (3,004 ) (2,830 ) Shares repurchased for tax withholdings on vesting of stock unit awards (33,450 ) (29,794 ) Repurchases of common stock - repurchase program, net (125,816 ) (57,736 ) Proceeds from issuance of common stock 34,292 31,276 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (136,382 ) 426,546 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 1,499 9,501 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (127,257 ) 123,571 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 1,010,786 994,378 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 883,529 $ 1,117,949 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information Cash paid during the period for interest, net $ 64,999 $ 56,709 Cash paid during the period for income taxes, net $ 41,736 $ 68,058 Operating lease payments $ 14,672 $ 18,038 Non-cash investing and financing activities Purchase of equipment in accounts payable $ 35,316 $ 4,579 Repurchase of common stock in accrued liabilities from repurchase program, net $ 1,762 $ 3,500 Operating right-of-use assets subject to lease liability $ 5,326 $ 9,771 Gain on equity investments, net $ - $ 26,368

APPENDIX A - Reconciliation of Adjusted (Non- GAAP) Measurements (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Quarter Ended July 27, July 29, 2024 2023 Gross Profit Reconciliation (GAAP/non-GAAP) GAAP gross profit $ 403,945 $ 448,941 Share-based compensation-products 1,660 1,118 Share-based compensation-services 3,122 2,687 Amortization of intangible assets 2,764 3,187 Total adjustments related to gross profit 7,546 6,992 Adjusted (non-GAAP) gross profit $ 411,491 $ 455,933 Adjusted (non-GAAP) gross profit percentage 43.7 % 42.7 % Operating Expense Reconciliation (GAAP/non-GAAP) GAAP operating expense $ 377,202 $ 370,727 Share-based compensation-research and development 13,118 10,954 Share-based compensation-sales and marketing 10,315 8,770 Share-based compensation-general and administrative 9,257 9,377 Significant asset impairments and restructuring costs 1,361 4,174 Amortization of intangible assets 7,185 9,487 Acquisition and integration costs - 59 Total adjustments related to operating expense 41,236 42,821 Adjusted (non-GAAP) operating expense $ 335,966 $ 327,906 Income from Operations Reconciliation (GAAP/non-GAAP) GAAP income from operations $ 26,743 $ 78,214 Total adjustments related to gross profit 7,546 6,992 Total adjustments related to operating expense 41,236 42,821 Total adjustments related to income from operations 48,782 49,813 Adjusted (non-GAAP) income from operations $ 75,525 $ 128,027 Adjusted (non-GAAP) operating margin percentage 8.0 % 12.0 % Net Income Reconciliation (GAAP/non-GAAP) GAAP net income $ 14,230 $ 29,733 Exclude GAAP provision for income taxes 2,125 34,608 Income before income taxes 16,355 64,341 Total adjustments related to income from operations 48,782 49,813 Loss on equity investment - 87 Adjusted income before income taxes 65,137 114,241 Non-GAAP tax provision on adjusted income before income taxes 14,330 25,133 Adjusted (non-GAAP) net income $ 50,807 $ 89,108 Weighted average basic common shares outstanding 144,394 149,690 Weighted average dilutive potential common shares outstanding 1 145,361 149,977 Net Income per Common Share GAAP diluted net income per potential common share $ 0.10 $ 0.20 Adjusted (non-GAAP) diluted net income per potential common share $ 0.35 $ 0.59

1 Weighted average dilutive potential common shares outstanding used in calculating Adjusted (non-GAAP) diluted net income per potential common share includes the following number of shares underlying certain stock option and stock unit awards: (i) 1.0 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2024; and (ii) 0.3 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2023.

APPENDIX B - Calculation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands) (unaudited) Quarter Ended July 27, July 29, 2024 2023 Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) Net income (GAAP) $ 14,230 $ 29,733 Add: Interest expense 24,401 24,060 Less: Interest and other income, net 14,013 10,187 Add: Provision for income taxes 2,125 34,608 Add: Depreciation of equipment, building, furniture and fixtures, and amortization of leasehold improvements 22,981 23,310 Add: Amortization of intangible assets 9,949 12,674 EBITDA $ 59,673 $ 114,198 Add: Share-based compensation expense 37,472 32,906 Add: Significant asset impairments and restructuring costs 1,361 4,174 Add: Acquisition and integration costs - 59 Adjusted EBITDA $ 98,506 $ 151,337

* * *

The adjusted (non-GAAP) measures above and their reconciliation to Ciena's GAAP results for the periods presented reflect adjustments relating to the following items:

Share-based compensation - a non-cash expense incurred in accordance with share-based compensation accounting guidance.

a non-cash expense incurred in accordance with share-based compensation accounting guidance. Significant asset impairments and restructuring costs - costs incurred as a result of restructuring activities taken to align resources with perceived market opportunities, the redesign of business processes and restructuring certain real estate facilities.

costs incurred as a result of restructuring activities taken to align resources with perceived market opportunities, the redesign of business processes and restructuring certain real estate facilities. Amortization of intangible assets - a non-cash expense arising from the acquisition of intangible assets, principally developed technologies and customer-related intangibles, that Ciena is required to amortize over an expected useful life.

a non-cash expense arising from the acquisition of intangible assets, principally developed technologies and customer-related intangibles, that Ciena is required to amortize over an expected useful life. Acquisition and integration costs - primarily consist of financial, legal and accounting advisors' costs and employment-related costs related to Ciena's acquisitions in fiscal 2023.

- primarily consist of financial, legal and accounting advisors' costs and employment-related costs related to Ciena's acquisitions in fiscal 2023. Loss on equity investment - reflects changes in the carrying value of a certain equity investment due to triggering events.

- reflects changes in the carrying value of a certain equity investment due to triggering events. Non-GAAP tax provision - consists of current and deferred income tax expense commensurate with the level of adjusted income before income taxes and utilizes a current, blended U.S. and foreign statutory annual tax rate of 22.0% for both the fiscal third quarter 2024 and the fiscal third quarter 2023. This rate may be subject to change in the future, including as a result of changes in tax policy or tax strategy.

