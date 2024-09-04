Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 4, 2024) - Jackpot Digital Inc. (TSXV: JJ) (TSXV: JJ.WT.B) (TSXV: JJ.WT.C) (OTCQB: JPOTF) (FSE: LVH3) (the "Company"), a leading manufacturer of electronic multiplayer dealerless poker tables, is pleased to announce it has signed a software and license agreement (the "Agreement") to install one (1) of the Company's Jackpot Blitz® dealerless poker machines at Treasure Island Resort & Casino ("Treasure Island"), located in Welch, Minnesota, USA.

Leading up to the signing of the Agreement, the Company successfully obtained the required licensing approvals from the Prairie Island Gaming Commission, the regulator for Treasure Island. The Company is now scheduling installation at the property

Jackpot CEO, Mr. Jake Kalpakian, states, "We are excited to add another Minnesota partner to our growing customer base of land-based casinos. Treasure Island is a beautiful mid-sized resort property located near Minneapolis. We expect our momentum will continue to build through 2024 and beyond as we add new licenses and properties to our installation base."

In addition to Jackpot's cruise ship customers, which include Carnival Cruises, Princess Cruises, Holland America, AIDA, and Costa Cruises, Jackpot has announced land-based installations or orders in Canada and the U.S. growing, including California, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Montana, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Saskatchewan, U.S. Virgin Islands, and Washington, as well as several international jurisdictions.

About Jackpot Digital Inc.

A positive disruptor in the casino business, Jackpot Digital Inc. is a leading manufacturer of dealerless multiplayer electronic poker tables for the cruise ship and land-based regulated casino industries. The Company specializes in dealerless poker which is complemented by a robust suite of backend tools for casino operators to efficiently control and optimize their poker business.

For more information on the Company, please contact Jake H. Kalpakian, President and CEO, at (604) 681- 0204 ext. 6105, or visit the Company's website at www.jackpotdigital.com.

