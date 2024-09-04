

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - EPAM Systems, Inc. (EPAM) announced Wednesday that it has entered into an agreement to acquire NEORIS, a Miami-headquartered global advanced technology consultancy with more than 4,700 professionals across major talent hubs in Latin America, Spain and the U.S.



The sellers are funds managed by Advent International, one of the largest and most experienced global private equity investors, and Cemex, a global construction materials company.



The acquisition will expand EPAM's delivery capabilities in Latin America and Europe and increase client value across key industries.



NEORIS specializes in delivering complex digital engagement and transformation projects for clients in the Americas and Europe, across various industries, such as Manufacturing, Banking, CPG & Retail, Telco & Media, among others.



The addition of NEORIS will create a market offering for clients across Latin America and in Spanish- and Portuguese-speaking markets, while broadening EPAM's global and nearshore delivery capabilities across North America and Europe.



NEORIS and Cemex expect to continue partnering to further Cemex's leadership in providing a superior customer experience through digital technologies.



