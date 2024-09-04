Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
04.09.2024 14:50 Uhr
80 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Floki Announces Partnership with OG Esports for Valhalla Metaverse Game?

Floki partners with OG Esports

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / September 4, 2024 / Floki is thrilled to announce a new partnership with OG Esports, aligning with Valhalla, an innovative play-to-earn metaverse game built on blockchain technology, designed to offer players a unique and rewarding gaming experience.

Valhalla is an MMORPG that combines open-world exploration with strategic turn-based combat. Players can earn rewards through gameplay and unlock in-game advantages through their skills and strategies.

This collaboration will see Valhalla featured as a jersey sleeve sponsor for OG Esports, highlighted at all upcoming events, and creating new collaborative experiences and content for fans.

Mr. Brown Whale, Valhalla lead and core advisor, stated:

"Together with OG Esports, we're ready to redefine the battlegrounds of the web3 and GameFi space-where strategy meets immersion, and every move shapes an epic world of endless possibilities."

Sujoy Roy, Head of Partnerships at OG Esports, added:

"This collaboration represents an exciting convergence of esports and blockchain gaming technologies. It aligns perfectly with our commitment to staying at the forefront of the gaming industry. By integrating Valhalla's cutting-edge platform with our team's competitive spirit, we aim to enhance the gaming experience for our fans and pave the way for new opportunities in digital gaming."

About Valhalla

Valhalla is a spin on the classic creature-collection adventure set in a vibrant, lively MMORPG open world inspired by Norse mythology. Players interact with a diverse set of eccentric creatures called Veras, discovering, taming, training, and trading them. Alone or as a clan, players partake in a dynamic, player-driven economy to rise in community ranks and achieve tactical supremacy on the hexagonal-grid battlefield.

About OG Esports

OG Esports is a leading esports organization renowned for its championship-winning teams and unwavering dedication to excellence. With teams across multiple disciplines, our ethos centers on our fans and players, prioritizing their experience above all else and pushing the boundaries of competitive gaming, shaping a brighter future for all of esports.

Follow Valhalla and OG Esports:

Valhalla: Website
Socials: Twitter, Facebook, Instagram.
OG Esports: Website[a]
Socials: Twitter, Facebook, Instagram

Press Contact:

Floki
001 786-402-1064
Pr@floki.com
https://floki.com/

SOURCE: Floki



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
